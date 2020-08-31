Faced with economic liberalism and globalized capitalism, this government like the previous ones, like other European countries, has subscribed to the siren song of austerity, a neoliberal holy grail to curb “the public deficit”. The effects are obvious: rise in inequalities, poverty, “precariat” against the backdrop of a labor market where flexibility becomes the norm mirroring the versatility of financial circuits.

To lower the cost of labor, training represents a lever for the public authorities in this process of financial rationalization, invested largely by employers. The vocational training reform of September 2018 is the final blow to qualification and to professions as a whole!

During the rise in unemployment in the 1970s, the recognition of the validation of professional knowledge and then of acquired experience without setting up safeguards established employability – skills expected in a job. Having become the benchmark standard, the latter has gradually supplanted business logic. The objectives of the successive reforms of vocational training have abandoned the logic of self-realization, thus aiming at the flexibility of employees, their interchangeability.

The diplomas today are built in fields or blocks of competences coherent between them and in interrelation. They are regularly revised, standardized by a redefinition of activities and responsibilities. This logic generates a process of deskilling and favors shifts in tasks, bridges making the contours of professions more vague, weakening professional identities – yet the foundation of an assumed and creative professionalism.

The shift towards the certification of skills has impoverished the reality and complexity of professions, reducing them to a set of acts and a sum of skills. The law of September 5, 2018, improperly baptized “for the freedom to choose his professional future” pushed the plug even further, dividing the areas of competence of the diplomas into certifiable blocks – tiny parts of diplomas – that the employee can acquire alone by mobilizing his personal training account (CPF) or at the request of the employer, thus atomizing the trades in this auction cut!

However, Céreq believes that the profession refers to a broader transversality than the work organization in which it is carried out, because it consists of a “Hard core of knowledge and know-how mobilized whatever the company where it is exercised”. Descolonges (1996) and Dubar and Tripier (1998) define the profession as: “A set of activities carried out in a given context requiring a particular specialization based on knowledge, know-how and interpersonal skills acquired in training and in the context of experience, sanctioned by a diploma”. It confers: “Social recognition, integrating individuals into the reference professional category, classifying them according to the level of the diploma obtained (salary benefits, index scale, status in the public service, etc.)”. For Naville (1961), the work activity is a profession or a trade if a long time and extensive knowledge characterize the acquisition of its mastery. Only the profession sanctioned by a diploma promotes the mobility of those who exercise it, since it can be exported in the sector of activity, or even more broadly concerning State or university diplomas.

While diplomas are recognized in three out of four classification grids according to Céreq and especially in the branches where they constitute a “Condition for access in the case of regulated professions”, the trend is for the continuous progression of ranking criteria grids. There is no doubt that this new form of low-cost training – acquisition of blocks of skills – will become a criterion, hence the need for classifications based on skill levels! There is no doubt that, in this context, the growing individualization in labor relations, instilled by the employers after May 1968 (Linhart, 2019) will strengthen the process as will the link of subordination of professionals to their employer!

As Deneault points out: “The division and (…) industrialization of work (…) have transformed trades into jobs. By reducing work to a force and then to a cost, capitalism has devitalized it, Taylorism has pushed its standardization to its last logic. “ The work is reduced to an average service, the objective being to make “Interchangeable people within large production complexes which escape the consciousness of almost everyone, except those who are the architects and the beneficiaries”. The atomization of diplomas completes the process, enshrining flexibility in principle unwavering!