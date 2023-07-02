Professional sports | Dual careers are encouraged in Finland, but there is a problem: “Then what is the second profession?”

Finland The Olympic Committee has been encouraging athletes to have a dual career, i.e. to study or promote a working career alongside sports, for several years now. According to the Olympic Committee, a dual career is a value choice for Finnish sports.

Finnish record holder in the 400-meter hurdles Viivi Lehikoinen however criticized a couple of weeks ago Ylen Sportliv -documentary about the lack of appreciation of professional sports in Finland.

In Lehikoinen’s opinion, it is a strange starting point that the Olympic Committee considers combining many things with sports to be a good thing.

“The most important thing should be what works best for that athlete. If the appreciation of professional sports is that of the biggest organization of elite sports, then I think it’s a strange starting point,” Lehikoinen said in the documentary.

“ “In Finland, sports are built around studying.”

Delay Lehikoinen is focusing on the summer games and HS did not reach him for an interview.

Lehikoinen’s manager and older sister Inka Kärkkäinen feels that the Finnish Olympic Committee’s choice of values ​​and success goals are in conflict.

“Recently, we have been thinking with Viiv and other people working around elite sports about the Finnish winners of value competitions, and the big unifying factor is that the athletes only focus on sports,” says Kärkkäinen.

Kärkkäinen is married to a former national team skier Martti Jylhä with. In addition to athletics, he has experience in the everyday life of a top skier.

In Kärkkäinen’s opinion, the Olympic Committee emphasizes combining studies and sports much more than other options.

“Some people question this criticism, but when you compare with, for example, the United States, it’s quite a big difference that studying there is built around sports. In Finland, sports are built around studying.”

Examples According to Kärkkäinen, the value selection of the Olympic Committee and the rest of the system are top sports based on Urhea’s academy activities, the Olympic Committee’s website, mandatory annual heart rate surveys for athletes, and grant applications.

“On the Olympic Committee’s website, the first thing that is mentioned as a strong aspiration is studying or another work career, and only after scrolling further does the dual career model – sport as the first profession – which is quite confusing. So what is that other profession?” Kärkkäinen wonders.

According to Kärkkäinen, scholarship applications ask about a place of study or work, although according to the Ministry of Education’s criteria, this is not taken into account when granting support money. In the annual pulse survey, the functionality of a dual career is at the top of the questions, for example before sleep, rest and nutrition.

“These are the moments when you feel like you have to justify your profession as an athlete. They strongly communicate the priority that it is necessary to have a dual career or what does it even mean to be an athlete as a primary profession”, says Kärkkäinen.

He emphasizes that it’s not just about websites, and things won’t be fixed just by changing them. The problem is general attitudes and ways of working.

Training besides, there is much more to the job description, especially of individual athletes.

Kärkkäinen lists finding partners, media matters, assembling a support team, organizing training conditions, applying for grants and making travel reservations as examples of the responsibilities of a professional athlete.

“You also have to take into account the aspect of responsibility, for example the participation of children and young people in events for which no salary is paid”, Kärkkäinen points out.

“The better the resources are in order, the better you can take care of your health and prevent injuries. And it would always be better to use time for planned recovery – everything else is out of development.”

Juha Dahlström is a dual career expert at the Finnish Olympic Committee

Olympic Committee dual career expert and top sports coordinator of the Capital Region Sports Academy Juha Dahlström admits that communication has not been successful. According to Dahlström, sport as a profession is seen as a dual career even in the Olympic Committee.

“Knowledge is born in sport itself. Sport is a learning platform and a very demanding profession. Many top athletes work as entrepreneurs,” says Dahlström.

Olympic Committee list three different dual career models: sports as the first profession, combining sports and other work, and combining sports and studies. The last of the options is by no means the least.

“Adapting studies to an athlete’s needs is extremely common,” says Dahlström.

Different however, the economic potential of the species varies. Athletes in some sports need student aid in order to complete more credits than would be reasonable for the sport. In these cases, a dual career does not support the sport in the best possible way.

Athletics is one of the sports where the majority of athletes need study grants. Student track and field athletes therefore have to choose between study grants and sports-supported studies. Regarding Lehikoinen’s experience with a dual career, Dahlström says Lehikoinen is right.

“His experience as an individual, that sport is not valued enough as a profession, is true,” states Dahlström.

A dual career starts in middle school and continues with secondary education. The skills are created for athletes to choose the best way to combine sports and studies or sports and work.

“It works for me that there is another life outside of sports.”

Oskari Mäkinen won silver at the judo Grand Prix tournament held in Portugal on 29 January 2022

National team judoka Oskari Mäkinen feels that combining sports and work supports sports. Mäkinen, who won silver in the under-18 European Championship and the adult Grand Prix tournament, finances the sport with grants from the judo federation, sponsorship contracts and paid work.

“We plan together with the employer how I could best invest in work so that it would not be too heavy for sports,” says Mäkinen.

Mäkinen, who is aiming for success in the general series value race, does office work in a company in the locking and security industry. He can’t say whether he would rather do sports full-time, if it were financially possible.

“Thoughts revolved around sports all the time. It works for me that there is other life outside of sports,” says Mäkinen.

Mäkinen likes the Olympic Committee’s model that encourages dual careers, but points out that combining sports and studies is emphasized more than other options.

“Could take more into account the combination of sports and work. At least it works for me,” says Mäkinen.

Ways of life there are as many as there are athletes themselves. Whether an athlete chooses a double, single or even triple career, it prepares him for a career transition after sports.

“The essence of dual-career work is success and well-being as an athlete, and the goal is to enable preparation for work careers after a sports career,” says Dahlström.

“Fortunately, there are also a lot of people who appreciate the experiences and teachings of sports. Fifteen years of an ascetic athlete’s everyday life is proof of perseverance and dedication. The entrepreneurship aspect of athletes also usually tells about innovation”, reminds Inka Kärkkäinen.