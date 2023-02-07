Professional soccer player found dead in rubble due to earthquake in Turkey

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
People search for survivors among the rubble.
Ahmet Eyup Türkaslana 28-year-old Turkish goalkeeper, has been found dead after the 7.8-degree earthquake on the Richter scale that hit his country, his club, Yeni Malatyaspor, confirmed.
“Our goalkeeper Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan lost his life after being trapped in the earthquake. May God have mercy on him, may his place be in heaven. We will not forget you, beautiful person,” the club said on its Twitter account. .
Başımız sağ olsun!
Kalecimiz Ahmet Eyüp Türkaslan, meydana gelen depremde göçük altında kalarak, hayatını kaybetmiştir. Allah rahmet eylesin, mekanı cennet olsun.
Seni unutmayacağız güzel insan.😢 pic.twitter.com/15yjH9Sa1H
— Yeni Malatyaspor (@YMSkulubu) February 7, 2023
Formed in the quarry of gaziantepsporlater he went through the ranks of Bugsas Spor, Osmanlispor, BAK FK, Ankaraspor and Ümraniyespor before signing in 2021 for Yeni Malatyaspor, with whom he played six official matches, four of them in the Cup, spread over two campaigns, and the other two in the Turkish Super League during the 2021-2022 academic year.
