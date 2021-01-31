The Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with the National Search and Rescue Center, managed to rescue two tourists, the first is a 58-year-old Australian, and the second, 55-year-old British, after they were stuck on the top of a Hatta mountain while they were practicing hiking, as they were exhausted and exhausted They were unable to return by the evening hours, and rescue teams used a drone equipped with a thermal camera to locate them.

Colonel Mubarak bin Mubarak Al Ketbi, Director of Hatta Police Station, said that at 3:45 pm last Friday, a tourist called the Dubai Police Command and Control Center asking for help in rescuing two men who were stuck in the mountains of Wadi Hub.

He added that the Hatta police station patrols moved to the area and it became clear that a group of five people were practicing mountain walking, but two of them, after traveling a long distance in the mountains, felt tired and exhausted and could not return due to their health and age over fifty years.

He pointed out that the mountain rescue team and the security patrols of the Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with the National Search and Rescue Center, made a great effort to reach the tourists’ site, for several reasons, most notably the inaccuracy of the location of the report, the ruggedness of the mountainous region, the high altitude, and the proximity of darkness, pointing out that The report was handled with great professionalism, depending on the experience of the members of the Mountain Rescue Team, and the use of the unmanned aircraft equipped with a thermal camera in locating the stranded persons and their health and physical condition, then requesting the helicopter from the National Search and Rescue Center.

He explained that, after hard effort, the tourists were reached, and in coordination and communication with the Command and Control Center and the National Search and Rescue Center, they were transferred from the top of Al-Yamah Mountain in the area separating the “Makan” area and the “Wadi Hub” area to Hatta Hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

Al-Ketbi stressed that the center is ready to deal with reports of emergency accidents, whether in mountainous areas or valleys, or to deal with various accidents during the winter season in the region that is popular with tourists due to its nature, which includes mountains, valleys and dams.

He explained that Hatta Police have security patrols with different specifications than regular patrols in their ability to walk in rough areas due to their tires designated for this type of area, in addition to containing the latest smart devices and modern technologies in communicating with the command and control center, and the availability of all equipment used in Rescue and provide support and assistance, stressing that the police personnel in these patrols are trained to deal with various types of emergencies professionally and around the clock.

Colonel Al Ketbi called on members of the public heading to the Hatta mountains to practice mountain walking to the necessity to follow public safety requirements and to exercise caution and caution during the return and in the event of feeling tired, and to contact the Dubai Police Command and Control Center on the number 999 in the event of emergencies, and to describe the place Accurately and clearly in order to promptly respond to the report, as this is of great importance in helping the needy.





