Professional organizations | Juha Marttila continues as chairman of MTK, but for the first time after the vote

Juha Marttila, who has led MTK since 2009, won the delegation’s vote against Pekka Pesonen by 46-31 votes.

Agricultural and forestry producers was chosen by the MTK delegation of the confederation Juha Marttilan to continue as chairman of MTK until 2025. At the delegation meeting, Marttila defeated her opponent, the general secretary of the European producer organization Copa-Cogeca Pekka Pesonen by a vote of 46–31. The MTK delegation made their choice on Thursday at their meeting in Espoo.

Marttila, who hails from Simon municipality in Southwest Lapland, has led MTK since 2009.

Thursday it was the first time that a counter-candidate stood up to challenge him in the leadership of the confederation. Marttila told STT that he was satisfied that the majority of the members of the delegation were ready to vote for him for the next term.

“After more than 13 years as chairman, trust was at a real low,” said Marttila.

He estimated that during the campaign for the chairman, themes also emerged that will be paid attention to in the future. According to him, the most important of them is how MTK communicates to its members about the advocacy work it does on a daily basis.

Marttila said that he believes that the organization representing the agriculture and forestry sector will be able to continue united after the personal election. According to him, the first task should be to find help for the financial problems plaguing farms.

“Both from the market, but the really big expectations are that the government would also be able to help farms through the winter in the form of cost support.”

Secondly, he hopes that the leadership of the Finnish government has a clear message in the direction of the EU regarding the legislative projects concerning the use of forests. One of these is the restoration regulation currently pending in the EU. Marttila estimates that the advocacy of EU affairs has become even more prominent in MTK in recent years.

“Traditionally, it has been assumed that forest issues are very much national issues. In the past couple of years, the EU has come very close to the forest owner’s everyday life with people and power,” he estimated.