Professional opens Plumber Miro Soovte sees the sewers of our homes and has a message for us – by the toilet bowl and sink it is worth remembering these things

Plumber Miro Soovte has been in the industry for eight years. In this story, he talks about his profession and what he sees in his work.­

From the sink the sewers lurking below pound and smell strange. On the other hand, the bathroom sink no longer pulls but plunges toothpaste upwards. At one point, the toilet bowl does not empty even if the knobs on the lid are knocked with force.

One problem connects each problem: it is probably time to call a plumber.