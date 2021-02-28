No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Professional opens Olli-Pekka Parviainen empties our rubbish and sees the differences between the regions – now he tells what he encounters in the rubbish shelters

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
February 28, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Olli-Pekka Parviainen, known from Big Brother last season, enjoys being a garbage truck driver. However, he has a strong word to say about what he sees every day in his work.­Picture: Sami Kero / HS

Home|The professional opens

A new series of stories begins at HS Professional opens. Housing professionals will have a voice in the series. The series is launched by garbage truck driver Olli-Pekka Parviainen, who reveals what surprises him in garbage canopies from year to year.

For subscribers

Biowaste bag has been standing in the hallway for a while and has begun to mourn sadly. Kitchen cabinets are bursting with metal cans and glass jam jars. The cardboard trash can is on its heels, and a stack of newspapers has risen to a mountain.

No economy in the world can avoid the accumulation of waste. When we live, we litter in it at the same time. Therefore, everyone will sooner or later have to drag bags and boxes to the garbage canopy of the house.

Topics related to the article

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.