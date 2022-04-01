Professional opens Many people paint the walls of their homes themselves because it’s an easy thing to do – it’s a delusion, says a professional painter who now has enough work to follow in the footsteps of “wizards”.

Jaakko Kuikanmäki, who has been working in the field of painting for more than 30 years, can be heard in HS’s series of stories called A Professional. He is crippled by the way painting is treated. That’s when it’s anything but child’s play.

Roll grapple, paint can lid open and busy. One flash, and the walls show off in their new evenly shimmering color.

Just like the deeds of a professional, a washable amateur smiles at the imprint of his hand.

After all, painting works for anyone, even if they haven’t been inaugurated before. Or is it going anyway?