Riot Games made some adjustments to its match lineup rules. He cut the league from LCS to avoid the need to field a team for the NACL league. This meant many cuts in personnel and players in general, before this, the association of professional players of League of Legends He reacted to avoid the fall of his league -the jobs involved-.

The professional players of League of Legends they argue Riot’s general need for support for their survival as a league. They demonstrated in a strike as a protest against the latest Riot decisions that directly affected them.

They made requests involving $300,000 as a fixed salary sum, among other things. However, Riot Games stated that their decisions have not been sloppy and that they have important justifications.

Despite this, the players of League of Legends they urge the other players in the league to join the protest to put more pressure on Riot who, if they relent, would bring significant benefits to the players.

However, Riot stands firm and communicated that if an agreement is not reached, it is likely that the players will not get to apply for Worlds 2023.

Because they are just in time to start and the protest has already delayed the process for two weeks. If more time passes they would no longer be able to have a fair parcel.

Since it began, despite the various hearings that have been held, there seems to have been no progress in the agreements, it remains to wait for the resolution of the conflict, hopefully it will be just in time for the North American league of soccer players to League of Legends don’t be left out.

League of Legends: Final Statements from Riot

“This lawsuit is for several million in subsidies for the NACL. That’s just not sustainable, and to be brutally honest, it shouldn’t be necessary. We have other Tier 2 leagues around the world thriving on their own, and we believe the NACL can get there as well.”

Both Riot and the professional players in the North American league seem to have very strong stances. Let’s see how they resolve the conflict.

