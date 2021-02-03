The 2021 Professional League Cup draw (for now it will not be called Diego Maradona Cup) of Argentine football It will be held this Wednesday, January 3, from 7 p.m., at the Hilton Hotel in Puerto Madero.

Unlike its predecessor tournament, this second edition of the contest will have several peculiarities, from the number of teams to the competition format, something that has been varying for years.

The event will be attended by the president of the AFA, Claudio Chiqui Tapia, the president of the Professional Football League, Marcelo Tinelli, and executives of the participating clubs.

How to watch the 2021 Professional League Cup draw

From 7:00 p.m., the draw for the new Argentine soccer tournament It can be seen live on the official YouTube channel of the Professional Football League and follow minute by minute on Clarín.

Racing and Independiente, in the Clásico de Avellaneda for date 19 of the 2019 Super League.

The format of the Professional League Cup 2021

This second edition of the Professional League Cup will start on February 12 and it will have a very particular format. With the promotions of Sarmiento and Platense decreed, the 26 teams to play the new local tournament are already defined to be drawn.

The 26 clubs will be divided into two groups of 13 each: in the first round 12 dates and one of interzonal classics will be played. These classics will not be able to share a group and will only play with each other on Date 13.

The first four teams in each group will go on to a second phase of play off, in which they will play in a knockout format, on a neutral court and in just one game until reaching the final.

Keys will be cross shaped. The 1st of Group A will face the 4th of Group B; 2nd from A against 3rd from B; the 3rd of A against the 2nd of B and; the 4th of A against the 1st of B. The final will be played on May 30.

The last Rosario classic between Rosario Central and Newell’s, in the 2019 Super League. Photo: Juan José García.

What will the “classic date” be like?

Four years after its discontinuation, the classic date will appear again in this Professional League Cup 2021Just as it is already defined that these teams will not be able to meet in groups, the interzonal classics are also already marked in the fixture.

It is that most of them know who their classic rival is. However, there are some who, due to category differences, had to wait for the AFA to define who they would be paired with.

In this way, the interzonal classics will be: Boca – River, Independiente – Racing, San Lorenzo – Huracán, Rosario Central – Newell’s, Estudiantes – Gimnasia, Unión – Colón, Lanús – Banfield, Vélez – Argentinos Juniors, Defensa y Justicia – Arsenal, Atlético Tucumán – Workshops, Board of Trustees – Central Córdoba (SdE), Godoy Cruz – Aldosivi and Sarmiento – Platense.

