It happened two decades ago. Then, a year began that would end up convulsed by that black december. No pandemic, but with a political crisis in this cyclical Argentina. There was no football on March 24 because it was the 25th anniversary of the military coup. Then, everything was resolved in a super Sunday with 9 matches corresponding to the 8th date of the 2001 Clausura Tournament. Same as this Sunday.

Yes, after this May 1, which commemorated Labor Day, the Professional League Cup will play most of its 12th day in 13 uninterrupted hours. From Boca-Lanús, which will open fire at 10 in the morning in the Bombonera, to the classic Rosario, which will end around 23. And just as Colón (24 points) got the pass to the quarterfinals in the Zone A and Vélez (28) -classified a week ago- secured the first place in Zone B, this Sunday there may be definitions.

Zone A

While Estudiantes (19) wait for Platense (11) on Monday in La Plata, River (18), San Lorenzo (18) and Racing (18) seek to get into the group of the first four. By goal difference, the Academy is being left out. But on the last date he will receive the Cyclone. That classic will be decisive.

Godoy Cruz (15), Central (15) and Banfield (14) have chances but they depend on third parties. The people of Mendoza will have a direct rival, San Lorenzo. And they will present three changes: Renzo Tesuri, Wilder Cartagena and Cristian Colmán for Valentín Burgoa, Matías Ramírez and Tomás Badaloni. Diego Dabove will not be able to count on Gino Peruzzi (Covid-19) or Diego Torito Rodríguez (injured).

Marcelo Gallardo will rotate against Banfield – Enzo Pérez will leave – and Juan Antonio Pizzi will rest Enzo Copetti and several starters against Central Córdoba (13) in Santiago del Estero.

In Mar del Plata, Aldosivi (11) will host Argentinos (13). Fernando Gago will repeat the eleven that beat Platense. Gabriel Milito will make changes as a result of the run between the tournament and the Libertadores.

Zone B

If Boca (19) and Talleres (19) win, they will ensure their passage to the quarterfinals. Independiente (17) is the third in contention, since Vélez is inside. Lanús (16) and Unión (15) run from behind. Miguel Russo would give flight, once again, to the midfield loaded with kids. Esteban Andrada will be in the bank and would start on Tuesday against Barcelona in Guayaquil.

In Córdoba, Alexander Medina would make six changes. Hurricane (12) will go with the same team that fell to Boca.

Julio Falcioni – it is not known if it will be due to a family problem and Omar Piccoli, positive for Covid – will use Lucas Rodríguez, Lucas González and Alan Velasco to face Atlético Tucumán (12).

Defense (12) arrives with 12 casualties due to Covid-19 to play against Union.

Interzonal

Central against Newell’s (10) close in the classic that paralyzes Rosario.