For the second consecutive competition the fixture draw and its particularities were grounds for complaint and controversy. In the previous edition, the central discussion was on the location of Vélez as head of series. In Huracán – managers, fans and players – complained before, during and after the groups were drawn. The two stayed together. Vélez was left out of the Championship Zone. They passed the Newbery Globe and Maradona’s Gymnastics. Then the stale and boring discussion about the “big sixth” was put on stage again.

That tournament, won by Boca in the final against Banfield (on penalties), was called Diego Armando Maradona. It will not be called that again. That name is in dispute. It is not yet known: will they give this 2021 version another name or will it simply be the League Cup or the League Cup?

There is another question that seems minor (it has more to do with the statistics than with the game) and that is how it will be counted for the purposes of the stars as a National Cup or as a Championship. It is not entirely clear. The LPF indicated that it will be considered as a National Cup; leaders of several clubs interpret it as a league (especially pique will be counted for the averages).

As it was not clear the diffusion of the draw. Closed doors only with access only for authorized leaders. No televising or streaming. No need.

These untidiness generated some discomfort among several of the leading sports authorities.

There is another question to define: What will the televising be like? Can it be seen again through Public TV? Those questions are being resolved by now. Remember: the competition starts on Friday. Almost nothing is missing.

There is also the particularity that there will be interzonal classics. With the return of Platense to First, the old duel against Argentinos could be reissued. It will not be like this: El Calamar will face Sarmiento de Junín. Will they call it the Classic of the newly promoted?

“Math, are you there?”, It is called a book by Adrián Paenza, which was (and is) a great success and even had several similar continuities in the field. The answer is: here, in the Professional Football League, it is not. For the second consecutive year the artisan version of the fixture was returned. And that generated unrest among leaders. For various reasons: the repeated localities in important matches, the classics “invented” against tradition (such as the omission of Argentinos-Platense), trips to the Interior with highly favored clubs and others that have suffered greatly, just to name a few examples.

Based on the new draw carried out by the LPF for the Cup that begins on February 12, the following facts can be seen, which mark clear inequalities, as a result of the draw and the non-use of mathematical-computational tools (as happened until two years ago tournaments) for their preparation.

What follows are the details of the six most notable.

one) Repeat of localities in classics: Boca vs River; Racing vs Independiente and Rosario Central vs Newell’s meet again in the same stadium as they did at the last opportunity.

2) Repeat teams in the same area: Boca / Newell’s / Talleres / Lanús; River / Central / Godoy Cruz / Banfield; San Lorenzo / Students / Aldosivi / Argentines; Hurricane / Gymnastics / Board of Trustees / Velez, once again share an area as happened in the Maradona Cup.

3) Games with a long time left undisputed: There are games like River vs Velez; Racing vs Boca; Boca vs San Lorenzo; San Lorenzo vs Independiente that were played for the last time in 2019 and will not be played again until the second half of 2021, that is, they will be 2 years or more without being disputed.

4) Repetition of locations: Some of the most notorious are the following. Banfield-San Lorenzo will be played for the third time in a row at Banfield. Huracán-Independiente will be played for the third consecutive time in Huracán. This issue had been fixed during the times of the Super League, but now it is unbalanced again.

5) Uneven trips: In zone 1 the Buenos Aires teams have potentially 5 possible trips. San Lorenzo does only 1 of them (to Santa Fe), while receiving teams from Santiago del Estero, Mendoza, Rosario and Mar del Plata. The same Racing, that of these 5 potential trips only goes to Santiago del Estero, the other 4 rivals from far away places are received in the Cylinder. Banfield (finalist of the most recent edition), on the other hand, makes 4 of these 5 possible trips, only receives Colón de Santa Fe. Meanwhile, Huracán in zone 2, makes 4 of the 6 possible trips (Tucumán Córdoba, Rosario and Paraná ), while it only receives Unión and Sarmiento. The same happens to Independiente, which makes 4 out of 6 possible trips (Mendoza, Rosario, Mar del Plata and Santa Fe).

6) Uneven locations against large teams: In zone 1 there are 3 large teams (San Lorenzo, River and Racing). San Lorenzo has to be a visitor in front of both. In the same area, Rosario Central, Argentinos and Aldosivi are visitors against the 3 big teams, that is, they do not receive any throughout the tournament. In the other zone, Sarmiento, recently promoted, will not be able to receive any large team, since he does not share a zone with 3 of them, and with the other 2 he has to play as a visitor.

Guillermo Durán explains: “Surely more inequities can be found. Clearly This is not the product of wanting to favor or harm a team, but rather the draw. The way to solve this is to apply mathematical modeling techniques that allow incorporating all these conditions of sports fairness (and many more) to achieve a uniform final schedule for all participating teams “.

Durán was in charge of making with mathematical models the fixture of the last two South American Qualifiers, of soccer in Chile since 2005, that of Ecuador since 2019, of the Argentine Super League from 2018 to 2020, of the National Basketball League of Argentina (First and Second Division) from 2014 to 2020. Learn about the subject.

The CONICET Principal Investigator continues with his analysis: “A 26-team tournament, just one round from everyone against everyone, as will be the next one, to be played after the Copa América, can be even more complex to put together through manual mechanisms and through a draw. It will be necessary to take into account there matching the number of places of all the teams considering also the current Cup (important issue because both tournaments add up to the average that determines the decreases), invert the places of most of the matches with respect to this Cup (in particular, that of the classics and other important matches) “.

Durán also says that it is necessary to “balance the trips of all the teams, contemplate participation in international cups so that teams do not travel in their local tournament just before or after a Cup trip, take into account no availability of stadiums to make the corresponding team play as a visitor on those dates, etc. In other words, the use of advanced mathematical-computational methods may be even more imperative “.

The idea that the new leadership of the LPF seemed to bring (“we must modernize the competition”) seems hardly a speech. They returned to the old artisan habits and hidden from the times of Julio Grondona. And that sounds a lot like a throwback. And to various drawbacks.

