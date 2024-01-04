Martín Demichelis closed the year by lifting the Champions Trophy in Santiago del Estero, although he was questioned due to the team's poor performance in the second half of 2023, he managed to close it being the champion of champions. The “Millonario” team will seek revenge in the League Cup 2024 after the last elimination in the semifinals on penalties against Rosario Central.
The premiere in Zone A will be the weekend of Sunday, January 28 against Argentinos juniors, in the Monumental. Then they will have to face the superclásico on date 7 against Boca Juniors in the monumental and close as a visitor on the last date against Instituto in the province of Córdoba. River Plate's goal for this new season will be to redeem itself on the international stage and try to win the fifth Copa Libertadores in its history. Without neglecting the domestic competition, where the fixture and matches that will have to be played in the first half of the year have already been announced.
Date 1: River vs. Argentinos Juniors (28/1)
Date 2: Barracas Central vs. River (31/1)
Date 3: River vs. Velez Sarsfield (4/2)
Date 4: Deportivo Riestra vs. River (11/2)
Date 5: Atlético Tucumán vs. River (2/14)
Date 6: River vs. Banfield (18/2)
Date 7: River vs. Boca Juniors (25/2)
Date 8: Córdoba Workshops vs. River (3/3)
Date 9: River vs. Independent Rivadavia (6/3)
Date 10: Independent vs. River (10/3)
Date 11: River vs. La Plata Gymnastics (3/17)
Date 12: Hurricane vs. River (3/31)
Date 13: River vs. Central Rosary (7/4)
Date 14: Institute vs. River (4/14)
The “Millonario” is part of group A with Argentinos Juniors, Atlético Tucumán, Banfield, Barracas Central, Deportivo Riestra, Gimnasia de La Plata, Huracán, Independiente, Independiente Rivadavia, Instituto, Rosario Central, Talleres and Vélez.
It was played in La Bombonera on October 1, 2023, Millonario won 2-0 thanks to goals from Salomón Rondón and Enzo Díaz. Martín Demichelis' team ended a five-year negative streak without being able to win as a visitor.
