The Xeneize began organizing 2024, which promises to be intense. The debut of Diego Martínez, an old acquaintance of the riverside institution, is encouraging for fans who have their idol Juan Roman Riquelme as current president. The planning of the new Boca Juniors is taking color with some certainties: the fixture they will have in the 2024 Professional League Cup was announced.
He will be part of Zone B, the debut will be against Platense as a visitor on January 28, on date 7 he will face River Plate in the monumental stadium in the Superclásico and will close his participation when he receives Godoy Cruz in the Bombonera.
Date 1: Platense vs. Mouth (28/1)
Date 2: Boca vs. Sarmiento (31/1)
Date 3: Tiger vs. Mouth (4/2)
Date 4: Boca vs. Defense and Justice (11/2)
Date 5: Boca vs. Córdoba Central (2/14)
Date 6: Lanús vs. Mouth (2/18)
Date 7: River vs. Boca (2/25)
Date 8: Boca vs. Belgrano (3/3)
Date 9: Union vs. Mouth (6/3)
Date 10: Boca vs. Racing (10/3)
Date 11: Students vs. Mouth (3/17)
Date 12: Boca vs. San Lorenzo (3/31)
Date 13: Newell's vs. Mouth (7/4)
Date 14: Boca vs. Godoy Cruz (14/4)
The duel between Boca juniors and River Plate will take place in the 7th day, the weekend of February 25andn the Monumental. The last superclásico in Nuñez ended in scandal. River beat Boca 1-0 thanks to Miguel Borja's goal in the third extra minute on May 7 for the Professional League. The Colombian sealed the 1-0 with a disputed penalty, both teams were involved in a scandal that included insults, provocations, pushing and attacks. Xeneize ended up with 3 fewer players due to the expulsions of Ezequiel Fernández, Miguel Merentiel and Nicolás Valentin
The Xeneize will share Group B with Racing, Godoy Cruz, Belgrano, Platense, Central Córdoba, Newell's Old Boys, San Lorenzo, Estudiantes de La Plata, Sarmiento, Unión de Santa Fe, Defensa, Tigre and Lanús.
#Professional #League #Cup #Boca #Juniors39 #debut
Leave a Reply