Moataz Al-Shami (Dubai)

The General Assembly of the Asian Football Confederation decided to form a new permanent committee, called the “Professional Football” Committee, which is responsible for following up on development strategies for the work of professional associations in the “Yellow Continent”, as well as mechanisms for implementing professionalism, in accordance with the licensing system and other systems and standards. Which ensures the improvement of the professionalism system in the various leagues.

The new committee is interested in reviewing the standards evaluation system, on the basis of which the leagues are awarded the number of seats participating in the three categories of the Champions League, as the technical standard is still the basis of the evaluation currently, and it depends on the last 8 years of performance in the Champions League for the clubs of each country, through a grouping. A greater number of points, in exchange for the clubs reaching the final stages of the tournament, so that the professional league can retain its participating seats.

With the tournament system changed to 3 categories, the Elite Championship is the most important with the participation of 24 teams, and the highest financially, with $12 million allocated to the champion, $6 million to the runner-up, and total rewards of $33.2 million for all participating teams, in addition to allocating $16.9 million to the AFC Champions League 2, which is held with the participation of 32 teams, and the champion gets between $4 and $6 million, while $7.6 million is allocated to the Asian Challenge League, with the participation of 20 teams.

According to the current situation, the professional leagues on the continent participate in the Elite Championship and the Champions League 2 only, but the Permanent Committee for Professional Football in the AFC depends on working to develop the rest of the leagues and spreading the mechanisms for implementing professionalism in a larger sector on the continent, which means reformulating the evaluation system later. During the coming period, with an emphasis on following up on the professional strategies that are being implemented in various professional associations on the continent.

On the other hand, the AFC has allocated $5.7 million to spend on managing its platforms across various social media platforms over the next two years, and the AFC has 21.47 million followers across Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube.

The union’s platforms provided 4,000 hours of high-quality photography and 20 terabytes of video footage. The platforms presented 61 media projects, in addition to publishing 1,631 videos and 22 live broadcasts throughout the year. The union is expected to develop its work in managing these platforms in the most appropriate way during 2023 and 2024. .