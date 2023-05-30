Professional football player Quincy Promes is being prosecuted for importing more than 1,300 kilos of cocaine. The Public Prosecution Service announced this on Tuesday. There is another case against the footballer: Promes has also been suspected of aggravated assault since earlier this year, because he allegedly stabbed his cousin in the knee.

The 31-year-old former Ajax player and former Orange international is now suspected of having imported two loads of cocaine at the beginning of last year, together with another 31-year-old man from Purmerend: a batch of 640 kilos via the Western Scheldt. and another of more than 712 kilos via the port of Antwerp. Promises became last year already suspected of being involved in drug smuggling.

The court in Amsterdam will hold a first pre-trial hearing in the new case on Monday afternoon. Promes will not be present, reports ANP news agency. The Amsterdammer now plays for the Russian club Spartak Moscow and due to contractual obligations he cannot run the risk of being arrested in the Netherlands.

The assault case will also continue next Monday. At a party on the night of July 24 to 25, 2020 in Abcoude, Promes is said to have stabbed his cousin in the knee. His cousin then had a severed patellar tendon, the tendon that connects the tibia and kneecap. The Public Prosecution Service previously demanded two years in prison for aggravated assault.