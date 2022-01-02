Professional flair bartender, blogger, actor, participant and prize-winner of Russian and world flaring championships Ivan Kravchenko revealed to Moslente the secrets of the correct use of alcoholic beverages.

According to him, each person has his own measure and it is very important not to exceed it during a party, so as not to feel unwell in the morning. “You can interfere with whatever you want and how you want. At least 100 ingredients in a row, but each person has an individual alcohol rate. For example, an average person weighing 70-80 kilograms can drink 300 milliliters of alcohol – he will get drunk and he will be fine, ”the bartender notes. Kravchenko explains that for someone this figure may be higher and be half a liter, for someone it is 150 milliliters, but the golden mean of a good mood is 300-350 milliliters of alcohol for a party lasting 5-6 hours.

