New ritual announcing spring, companies with more than 50 employees have until March 1 to publish their professional equality index. In 2021, companies with more than 250 employees must also include it on the website of the Ministry of Labor. Created by the 2018 law for the freedom to choose one’s professional future, this index is presented as a score out of 100 based on five indicators: first, out of 40 points, there is equal pay, 20 points are awarded to companies that ensured as much increases to women as to their male colleagues, 15 points for the companies which also assured increases to women upon returning from their maternity leave. 15 points for companies that have promoted the same proportion of women and men. Finally, 10 points for those who have at least 4 women among the 10 highest positions in the hierarchy. To be considered good students, companies must achieve a score of 75 out of 100. If after three years they are still below, they risk a penalty of up to 1% of the payroll.

Self evaluation

It was in March 2019 that companies with more than 1,000 employees started the ball rolling and published their first index. In September 2019, they were followed by those with between 250 and 1,000 employees. Companies with 50 to 250 employees could wait until March 2020 to communicate their rating. A few days after the deadline of March 1, the Ministry of Labor announced that 32,000 of them (nearly 50%) had fulfilled their obligation. While large companies have significant human resource departments, SMEs do not. In order to help them calculate this index, the Ministry of Labor has proposed several tools: an index calculation simulator (www.index-egapro.travail.gouv.fr), free three-hour distance training sessions, online training modules. Dedicated referents have also been appointed within the Direccte (regional business, competition, consumption, labor and employment departments).

In 2019, Sodexo Hygiène et Propreté did not hesitate to award itself a score of 100 out of 100 …

Two years after the publication of the first indexes, union opinions are mixed. “We have observed an interesting increase in ratings in companies with more than 1,000 employees and more than 250 between 2019 and 2020,” says Mireille Dispot, CFE-CGC national secretary in charge of equal opportunities. Indeed, 17% of companies with more than 1,000 employees had a score below 75 in 2019. They were only 4% in 2020. An evolution that leaves more than dubious Sophie Binet, confederal leader of the CGT in charge of gender equality. “In 2019, the only ones who had mixed ratings were those who had played the game of honesty, like Radio France with 73 points. As a reminder, Sodexo Hygiène et Propreté did not hesitate to award itself a score of 100 out of 100.

No control over the calculation

For the trade unionist, a good mark does not guarantee, far from it, an egalitarian situation in the company. “Regarding the first indicator on equal pay, if you have a 10% structural gap between men and women, you only lose 5 points out of 40! She exclaims. It is also quite possible to regain points by appointing one or two additional women among the ten highest paid. “We ask that the proportion of women in executive committees be also taken into account,” insists Mireille Dispot.

Sophie Binet denounces “the complete opacity of this index”, which makes it a very little useful tool for staff representatives. “The management is required to communicate the total score to the CSE, it also often provides the various indicators. Some companies considered that, as they had reached the score of 75, they had fulfilled their obligations in terms of professional equality! There is no question for elected officials and union activists to be satisfied with the only improvement of this note. “We ask that in all compulsory negotiations the gender dimension be taken into account”, claims Mireille Dispot.