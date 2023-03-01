UpdateAntonio Tiberi (21) has been sentenced to pay a fine of 4,000 euros for shooting the cat of a minister from San Marino. The Trek-Segafredo cyclist confessed to shooting the animal with an air rifle from his window. His employer has suspended him for twenty days with immediate effect.

“We condemn this reprehensible act, which is a clear violation of the team’s code of conduct. Antonio will not participate in the Trofeo Laigueglia, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-Torino. Further action will follow if necessary,” the Trek-Segafredo statement read. “The team withholds Tiberi’s salary and transfers that amount to an organization that is committed to protecting animals.”

The team says it is very disappointed in the promising rider, but does not want to drop him. “We want to help riders develop as athletes, but also as men and women. The team will work closely with Antonio to ensure he learns from this and becomes a better person.”



Tiberi deep in the dust

Shortly after the announcement of the suspension, a statement from Tiberi also followed, under a black page on Instagram. "I deeply regret my shameful actions. Shooting the cat was something extremely stupid and irresponsible, the seriousness and danger of which I only realized later," said Tiberi. "I don't want to make any excuse to comment, to add 'if' or 'but'. I accept with responsibility and repentance the consequences of my act."

To show that his apology is sincere, he promises that it will not be just words. “That is why I have decided, based on the prizes I earn in the current season, to make a financial donation to some associations in the territory of San Marino that deal with stray cats. In addition, I would like to choose one of these associations and spend part of my free time helping personally as well.’



Opposite La Gazzetta dello Sport gives Tiberi more text and explanation about the incident. What happened to him? “The stupidity of a young boy. That day in September I took a walk through San Marino and between the shops I donned an air rifle. When I got home, I got carried away and immediately decided to assemble and test the weapon.”

In San Marino, no gun license is required to purchase an air rifle. Tiberi, who does have a gun permit, told no one about the event. "Captured with fear, I contacted a lawyer who assured me that this would remain private. Besides, I was ashamed of what I had done. I didn't even talk to my parents because I was trying to take my responsibility by paying what the judge saw fit. Mum and Dad didn't take it well."

The Italian is very sorry. “In our family we have had a farm and all kinds of animals for several generations. Even dogs and cats. I grew up with animals from an early age, I used to milk cows. I would never hurt them, I love animals’”

Tiberi shot from the window with an air rifle

Tiberi bought an air rifle last summer and decided to test his new acquisition from the window. The first target was a traffic sign, but when he saw the cat pass by, he got the idea to aim for a moving target.

To his own surprise, the Tiberi hit the cat right in the head. The animal died on the spot. The owner of the cat witnessed the incident and immediately called the police. And that owner is not just anyone, but Federico Pedini Amati, the minister of tourism and former head of state of San Marino. Tiberi admitted shooting, “though he didn’t mean to” kill the cat.

Tiberi residence permit at stake

Tiberi has now been told the sentence. He must pay a fine of 4000 euros, but it may not stop there. There is a chance that San Marino will take away his residence permit, forcing him to return to Italy. The former world junior time trial champion lives in San Marino because of the more favorable tax climate.

“The cat was not a burden to anyone”, responds a still very indignant Amati. “It had been with us for a long time and my three-year-old daughter Lucia loved it. You can’t kill a pet and get away with a $4,000 fine. I appreciate that he has admitted his mistake, but we do not need to give these people residence permits.”

Tiberi has been a professional since 2021. Last year he won the fifth stage in the Tour of Hungary. This year he finished seventh in the overall standings of the UAE Tour and became overall eighth after six days of racing in the Tour Down Under.

Hard fall

Tiberi crashed hard on his debut for Trek in a time trial on the UAE Tour in 2021. These images are now widely shared on social media. ,,Greetings from the cats”, Tiberi is told.



