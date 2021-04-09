VEight months ago I wasn’t even sure whether Fabio Jakobsen would survive the next night. The Dutch professional cyclist was lying in a Polish hospital after one of the most terrible falls in the history of his sport. With severe head injuries, a disfigured face, only one tooth left in his mouth. “During this dark period I was afraid I would not survive,” he said.

It is a miracle that this Jakobsen will celebrate his comeback on the Tour of Turkey on Sunday. And for Jakobsen himself it is the greatest gift. “I am extremely grateful,” said the 24-year-old, who has had the hardest time of his career, of his life. “I’m excited, a little nervous and afraid, but full of anticipation. I have achieved a goal in which I can drive again. The next goal will be to be able to raise your arms jubilantly again. “

On the disturbing journey from the intensive care unit back to the starting line, the entire Quick-Step team accompanied the top sprinter and suffered too. “And that’s why,” said Jakobsen, “it was in the past few days and there is a very special emotional atmosphere here”. Because the horror that Jakobsen gave his companion last summer has an effect to this day.

“Even for someone my age, it’s very emotional that Fabio is racing again,” says Yvan Vanmol. The Belgian has been working as a team doctor in cycling since the 1980s and has completely accompanied the long history of Jakobsen’s Quick-Step team. But even the hard-nosed doctor who accompanied Jakobsen on his way back to life is still horrified by the almost fatal crash: “I really thought that Fabio would die on this Polish street.”

Jakobsen’s whole life can be divided into the time before and after that fateful August 5, 2020 in Katowice, the decisive moments of which “Fabio no longer remembers,” says Vanmol, “he only knows the fall from the video images. However, it is not engraved on his brain. “



It was the first stage of the Tour of Poland, one of the first races after the Corona restart, the drivers over-ambitious but without racing experience, the finale hectic. In the sprint for victory, the Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen pushes his compatriot on the sloping home straight, previously criticized for its dangerousness, into the boundary of the route, Jakobsen flies against the target structures at 80 km / h and disappears in a hurricane of rubble.

While Jakobsen is declared the winner after Groenewegen’s disqualification, the doctors fight against his death. First on the glowing asphalt at the intersection of Korfantego- and Rozdzienskigo-Allee – “the paramedics at the finish line saved my life”, says Jakobsen – and finally in the hospital in Sosnowiec. Only when Jakobsen, seriously injured in the head, woke up from the artificial coma after two days, the immediate danger to life was averted.



“When I came back from Poland, I wasn’t able to take care of myself. My family took care of me – they are everything to me, ”said Jakobsen. Even today, after half a dozen operations, Jakobsen is still not quite the same as before. His face, which has been patched with 130 stitches, seems a touch unnatural, the language is a little unclear after his vocal cords were paralyzed as a result of an accident, the new jaw, modeled from Jacobsen’s pelvic bones, still contains temporary artificial teeth.

He, who has already achieved so much, can get over that, he wants to enjoy every kilometer of racing in Turkey. “The little things in life have become more important. Spending time with the family, just cycling, ”said the newly engaged Jakobsen on Friday. “Now I’ll just drive off and see how the body reacts.”

Incidentally, Jakobsen will not meet Groenewegen who caused the falls in Turkey – he is still closed until May because of the incident.