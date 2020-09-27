Soldiers stand guard in front of the Government House in Minsk. (PAUL DZA)

Alexander Loukachenko running for a sixth term and elected with 80% of the vote on August 9. The result of the Belarusian presidential election immediately threw thousands of citizens into the streets, convinced of a fixed result, of electoral fraud.

New movement for a locked country that lived in fear. And it is the software of fear that the Belarusian military and police have activated since the first demonstrations of the summer. Leaders of missing demonstrations, security forces leading nocturnal expeditions to the homes of opposition figures, journalists arrested in bars and restaurants, demonstrators beaten with force, surging violence in the streets to dissuade anyone from joining a procession.

Young people sing opposition songs, Independence Square. (PAUL DZA)

Three days and three nights of riots followed the day after the election. With armored vehicles in the streets. The independent photoreporter Paul Dza lived in fear of being arrested in the midst of the blows distributed around him. And always fear in the background. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaïa went into exile in Lithuania and on August 29, foreign media saw themselves, most of them deprived of accreditation. Among them, AFP and the BBC.

Quoted by AFP, Tatiana Melnitchouk journalist in Minsk: “The Belarusian Foreign Ministry called me and notified me of the cancellation of my accreditation and that of one of my colleagues as BBC correspondents. They demanded that I return my card “. London’s offended reaction : “We condemn in the strongest terms this stifling of independent journalism”.

How to exercise your reporter profession under its conditions? “While hiding”, answers Paul Dza, freelance photoreporter. Some foreign journalists are now choosing not to announce themselves by taking tourist visas. But no media can expedite such procedures. Only freelancers do this, at their own risk. Because on the spot, the arrests of journalists are more and more muscular. Men in black hooded appear in bars and restaurants, go straight to the reporters’ table, curse them, take them and their equipment into a police van.

Paul Dza never saw the journalists he rubbed shoulders with before the election. He tells on franceinfo the intimidation which puts a leaden cover on reporters but does not prevent the determination of those who are still there and who want to inform. “Social networks are an essential window for documenting, relaying to government sites that broadcast reports that never mention the demonstrations “.

The government house is betting on breathlessness, fear in the face of repression and arrests. Journalists are prevented from working so as not to give a hold to the demonstrations. The testimonies are not easy to collect, because if one can go out in the street to drown in the mass of a procession, speaking out loud and appearing as an individual is more complicated.

Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in last Wednesday, in the greatest secrecy. Angry people took to the streets to protest. The European Union and the US have said they do not recognize the outcome of the election. The subject will be discussed at the next European summit on Thursday and next Friday.