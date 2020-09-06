The train of hope. Paris, April 10, 2020. Laurence Geai is on board a TGV transporting Covid-19 victims to Bordeaux. The patients are placed on the first floor of the train, and all are intubated. Electricity in a train is discontinuous. They are connected to a generator which takes over when the electricity goes out. (LAURENCE GEAI)

Emmanuel Macron has spoken of a war, the photo reporter Laurence Geai does not recognize this war, downstairs from her home, this war that she knows so well to cross it in Syria or Iraq. With war, there is usually the fear that she is fighting and that sometimes prevents her from breathing. But in Paris, she breathes.

However, the journalist contracted the virus on the first day of confinement. Once healed, she thinks she is immune, whatever it is wrongly, she is not a doctor, the fact is: she does not feel in danger in France. It was the same in 2015 when she was stashed in a small park opposite the Bataclan, when the bullets cracked heavily and the eyes in the lens were full of dread. But basically, this idea of ​​war or not is irrelevant. Laurence Geai’s modus operandi is always the same, tracing a thread, exploring gray areas, its influences on lives and human nature. This is the meaning of her job as a photo reporter that she considers “useful”.

While France is barricaded at home in spring 2020, Laurence Geai leaves. Camera in hand, she roams the deserted streets of the Parisian arrondissements. On the visible surface of the sidewalks, the homeless confined outside. Listening to the sounds of the city reinvented, the song of birds sawed by ambulance sirens. Help, the photojournalist follows them to the resuscitation room where respiratory distress suffocates the emergency services.

Operation Chardon, April 10, 2020. 45 victims of Covid-19 from all over the Ile de France are transferred in two TGVs to Bordeaux and Poitiers. The goal is to relieve congestion in hospitals in Île de France, saturated with patients in intensive care due to the coronavirus (LAURENCE GEAI)

Never photograph the faces of victims in a tube, this report in the medicalized TGV which means that Laurence will never be able to look at a train as before, and then mourning. The cemetery of Pantin. A young man died. Two people at the ceremony. His mother and his brother, his brother who holds the urn. And that’s all. Dry tears, emptiness, distress. There you go, it’s not war, but it’s just like.

Witnessing the horrors of the world undoubtedly allows you to put your own existential problems into perspective. Laurence Geai, photoreporter

Suffering and death, this Daesh prison and this photo she did not take. Skinny 8-year-old children in orange jumpsuits on the ground, rubbing the ground. She could not. And this is his worst nightmare: not succeeding in photographing the scene which presents itself to his lens. Be overtaken by emotion. She has not experienced traumatic stress, at first she cried in Syria, and now she no longer cries, out of respect.

Her camera is a filter between the foul that she captures and her face so sweet, certainly, still young at the top of its 35 years, but which could be cracked by the tests. It is not so. Laurence Geai smiles shyly, her gaze elsewhere …