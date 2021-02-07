After the bombing of January 3, 2021 in Mali, Omar Ouahmane, senior reporter for the international editorial staff of Radio France, went there to understand and question the witnesses. (OMAR OUAHMANE / RADIO FRANCE)

Few journalists venture into Liptako, the area of ​​three borders without physical delimitation between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, which has become the epicenter of jihadism in the Sahel. Too dangerous.

Moreover, in these countries, reporters, even locals, do not leave the capitals Bamako and Ouagadougou. Since the assassination of Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon of Radio France International, Western journalists do not run the risk of traveling alone in the remote provinces of Mali. So often, the solution is to be embarked by the French Army and Barkahne’s forces. Thus secured, the reporter walks with the soldiers to discover the complexity of their mission.

Any civilian can be a jihadist or a jihadist informant. On the ground, the controls are complicated. The mastery of dialects and the knowledge of such a vast field are lacking. On the other hand, aerial surveillance and spotting missions by drone, often carried out by the Americans from the Dirkou base in Niger, constitute a solid base of information on the movements of jihadist fighters.

But being embarked, we say “embeded”, by the army poses an ethical problem: we only have a vision of this crisis, and this is the vision of Barkhane’s staffs, and when the vision is contested , no one can verify.

The village of Bounti, in central Mali. (RADIO FRANCE)

On January 3, 2021, two French Mirages 2000 hit Bounti. The toll is heavy. Very quickly, voices are raised. “It’s a blunder, they killed civilians.” “False, they were combatants in civilian clothes.”

The French army which implies that to doubt its word consists in producing disinformation? Or the locals who live under pressure from the jihadists, with jihadists who have every interest in seeing the information circulate that the French are killing civilians? Who uses who? Probably everyone at the same time. How to see clearly? By going there.

Omar Ouahmane did not go to Bounti. The risk of being kidnapped or killed was too great and a Médecins Sans Frontières ambulance bringing back the wounded was attacked. Omar settled in Mopti, the urban center closest to the village. With solid local contacts that he called on before leaving, the great Radio France reporter was able to meet the survivors of what was – whatever version was chosen – carnage. The recognition of the bodies was difficult.

What are the witnesses saying?

“There was a wedding, it was hot. The men were cooling off under a tree, the women were in the huts, preparing food. They had just prayed. And all hell fell.

There were no weapons. No one was armed. It was truly a marriage.

The area is under jihadist control and Sharia law is applied. Men on one side, women on the other. Yes, there were children. But civilians there once again. ”

Have civilians been killed? Or were there unarmed combatants mixed with civilians? Witnesses claim the opposite and say that the jihadists came long after the bombing.

Abdoulaye, 30, from Bounti (Mali), was present on the day of the French strikes, January 3, 2021. (OMAR OUAHMANE / RADIO FRANCE)

Fear of retaliation is pervasive. Fear of jihadists, fear of the Malian army which associates the Fulani community with terrorism and is sometimes guilty of abuses. However, the Malian army is collaborating with Barkhane. The Malian army is close to power. The local population is between two fires, in a vice.

What Omar Ouahmane tells in “Profession Reporter” is this bitterness. To see a region, that of Mopti, where the Malian state has failed. No civil servants, no public services, no school, no justice, no police. Nothing. A population under the yoke of jihadists. A population which is not animated by an anti-French feeling, as in Bamako, aware of the role of Barkhane. If the soldiers left, a boulevard would be open to terrorist groups.

But these soldiers are under pressure in a desert of dust, with units killed in ambush, with a war to be waged against jihadists who are hiding and circulating dressed like any nomad or peasant. And sometimes bad information is not the right village where the jihadists are, it is not the right time they are supposed to come; and the surgical strike is not, and kills innocent people. And then, the anger and the rage among the inhabitants. And this feeling of siltation, like the agony of a region and a culture.