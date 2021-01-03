At the time of Brexit, how can we report on the event that has saturated the news for years? (JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

Talking about Brexit for journalists in Great Britain is trying to report to bring it to life. A challenge taken up by Richard Place, the correspondent of Radio France in London.

Brexit is first and foremost field work. Explaining the day after the referendum the reasons for a vote that we had more or less seen coming, means going into contact with the different populations and noting the divide between London and the northern provinces, between the urban and the rural. It is also to note the differences of approach felt in Scotland.

And then the confusion around the negotiations, suspended, which resume, which do not succeed, which resume, D Day for Brexit, it feels like there are several, “the last chance encounter“, and weariness wins the population, but also observers and journalists. Beyond the educational work which consists of explaining the different stages of the process, correspondents in Great Britain must also carry out an analysis. Decode intoxication as numerous in London as in Brussels. Confusion reigns. The journalist’s mission is therefore to clarify what is at stake, what is exaggerated, what is not and to give the right measure of the disaster scenarios that the two camps are striving to draw up.

Richard Place, Radio France correspondent in London sought in the last days of the year 2020 to extract lyrics. Not so simple intention. Everyone in England is sick of talking about Brexit, conversations are more focused on the pandemic, a more concerning, more everyday subject.

The effects of Brexit will indeed be measured in the long term. However, on December 31, Richard offered to listen to eight British voices that matter. And even settles down in a French family in London before New Year’s Eve when Brexit will become a reality at midnight struck.

And then there are the words of Boris Jonhson. The pride of the vaccine. The pride of being the first. The pride of appearing a great scientific nation, freed from binding agreements. Using the vaccine, solution to the crisis, to better promote Brexit. It is certainly a political discourse. It will be up to the journalist and on the long-term scale to scrutinize what is happening on the ground in the months to come.