Supporters of Donald Trump in front of the Walter Reed military hospital, in Bethesda near Washington (United States) on October 3, 2020 (GREGORY PHILIPPS / FRANCEINFO / RADIO FRANCE)

That the election goes beyond November in a deleterious climate, all observers had more or less considered. But a Capitol invaded by demonstrators causing a suspension of session, that, no one would have imagined.

This campaign and this election are the central theme of the podcast, Washington from here, co-produced by the correspondents of the Francophone Public Media (Radio France, RTBF, RTS, Radio Canada, RFI). And these four years of President Donald Trump will remain atypical in more than one respect. Starting with excessive communication on social networks. Without filters.

As explained Grégory Philipps, correspondent for Radio France in Washington, it was constantly necessary to take the proper measure of the White House tweet. Who signed it? The American leader, in a message to the nation and to diplomacy or an angry man who mistook his phone for an outlet?

And while it was necessary to redouble vigilance on the movements of this hyper-active president, the danger was to summarize the life of the United States to the 140 signs of Trump. The added value of the foreign correspondent is the field report. And the USA, by virtue of their geographic extent and the diversity of territorial situations, carry inexhaustible subjects for a journalist.

In the eyes of Grégory Philipps, the main mission of the foreign correspondent in the USA is to go beyond the clichés. We, Western Europeans, French people, have been conditioned by the films, the music, the literature, the ads spread by the American Way of Life. Everyone has their own image of America. And in the collective unconscious, it’s a rather simplistic view.

Roger Floyd, the paternal uncle of George Floyd, on June 7, 2020 in Houston (United States). (GRÉGORY PHILIPPS / RADIO FRANCE)

Through portraits, stories, subjects which do not necessarily make the front page, but tell a state, a culture, Grégory has endeavored to tell this immense country in its contradictions and its fracture. Especially in its nuances. Without ever judging. And to hear the productions of Grégory Philipps, one perceives the love he has for this country, even when he describes its imperfections and its excesses.

But if only one is to be designated, Grégory immediately mentions the one shot in Arizona last April in the Navajo Native American reservation, decimated by the Covid-19.

Joe Biden in campaign in California, in 2020 (GRÉGORY PHILIPPS / FRANCE-INFO)

Grégory Philipps will return to France next summer. Until then, he will have to recount the first months of the Biden presidency, monitor the behavior of the demonstrators, and also think about the subjects that he did not have time to turn. The cowgirl women who run the ranches of the Wild West, the Wayne and Bronson myths have lived. And if possible, a detour through New Jersey in the footsteps of Bruce Springsteen.

America is so vast … Thank you for everything Grégory!