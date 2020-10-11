Frédérique Misslin, editorial director of RFI receives the award in Bayeux (Calvados) this Saturday, October 10, after a video message sent from Kabul by Sonia Ghezali (ERIC VALMIR / RADIO FRANCE / FRANCE INFO)

“On May 12, 2020, 24 people, including mothers and newborns, were killed in the Médecins sans frontières maternity hospital, transformed into a battlefield. This murderous assault, perpetrated in the Hazara neighborhood of Kabul, had been claimed by the Afghan branch of the Islamic State group, which often targets this Shiite minority. “RFI

It is a chilling report that the two journalists from Radio France Internationale filmed in an Afghan maternity hospital operated by MSF on May 13, 2020, attacked the day before by armed men. They killed mothers, and shot newborns. Four intense minutes in the midst of fathers who came to claim their babies.

Receiving the Bayeux War Correspondents Prize is above all showing the Afghans that the world is aware of their suffering. Sonia Ghezali, RFI correspondent in Kabul

This is the first reaction of Sonia Ghezali, an RFI journalist living in Kabul for more than four years.

Here, people have the impression that nobody is interested in them anymore, and there are casualties among the civilian population every day. Sonia ghezali

Attacks and traumatic attacks. A doctor of the maternity hospital testifies haggard: of the grounds of war, he knew some, but that one shoots new born, and that one kills the mothers barely recovered from their childbirth, it is one more stage in escalation of violence.

Don’t add horror to horror. Have the distance to convey the right word to the abomination, and stay in the background so as not to play the voyeuristic of fatherly pain; these fathers claim their infants who will not know their mothers, and whom their mothers have not had time to see. This report which challenged the Bayeux Prize jury opens with the surgical operation of a body of 51 centimeters, 8 hours old, and which took a bullet in the leg.

Undoubtedly, the price and the valuation of this report will pose a cursor of attention on Afghanistan. The reality is that we are talking less and less about the situation in Kabul. Being a winner of the war correspondents award is also recognition of the profession for a complicated job.

Shahzaib Wahlah and Sonia Ghezali received this Saturday, October 10, the Bayeux Prize for war correspondents, radio category (SONIA GHEZALI / RFI / SHAHZAIB WAHLAH / FRANCE 24)

Sonia chose to settle in Afghanistan, in the fragile position of a free-lance. RFI is his radio station, but as a freelance writer, everything is always more difficult.

When you are a foreigner, you are exposed to kidnapping and terrorist attacks. Sonia ghezali

So everyday life is discreet. A woman, she wears the veil, avoids having a habitual and routine diary, walks very little in the streets of Kabul and drives in a master car. However, she does not deny herself the field, that’s why she is there. Not going to report would be pointless, but she sets red lines. Do not cover up attacks and bombings. Or go there only the next day.

Sonia will never forget AFP photographer Shah Marai, killed in a second explosion aimed at hitting journalists and rescuers who came to the scene after a first explosion. Motherhood, for example, Sonia and Shahzaïb waited until the next day to go.

Agence France-Presse’s chief photographer in Kabul, Shah Marai @shahmarai , has been killed. He died in a blast that was targeting a group of journalists who had rushed to the scene of a suicide attack in the Afghan capital pic.twitter.com/MueIlYkSBh – AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) April 30, 2018

But there is not only violence, there is also life which seeks to build itself in spite of fears. And if Sonia describes so well on RFI the precarious balance of Afghanistan, it is because being perfectly integrated, she is herself on this tightrope walk.

Moreover, and this is not insignificant, the Bayeux-Calvados Prize has rewarded a generation of great women reporters. A 100% female podium.

Sonia Ghezali is the winner but the second prize goes to Gwendoline Debono (Europe 1) and the third to Emilie Baujard (RTL)

Also noteworthy is the remarkable report by Vanessa Descouraux (France Inter).