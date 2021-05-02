Beijing (AFP) – The ability to distinguish an original Chanel bag from a fake is a skill widely sought throughout China, the world’s largest market for luxury products and their counterfeits. The “luxury goods appraiser” is tasked with detecting counterfeit goods, as he is trained to examine Handbags, belts and clothing in search of suspicious serial numbers, “stitches” and logos.

Chinese factories produce huge quantities of luxury products, mostly destined for the domestic market, worth about 4 trillion yuan ($ 620 billion), according to UIPE, a Chinese market research. The second-hand luxury market is also booming, as those unwilling to spend thousands of dollars on a handbag seek to enter the world of high-end fashion for less. But the counterfeit trade is widespread in the shadows, awaiting those looking for lucrative deals.

Appraise the products

Founder of the Unique Luxury Merchandising College, Jang Shin, says that many are being deluded with “well-counterfeit products that only slightly differ” from the originals.

Its seven-day course teaches students how to spot counterfeit products, evaluate used ones, and acquire skills that will enable them to value luxury products.

While the course fee is 15,800 yuan ($ 2,400), Zhang says the amount is worth the payment given that it gives them a foothold in the still-early luxury second-hand market.

China’s second-hand luxury market was valued at 17.3 billion yuan in 2020, double the previous year, according to consulting firm Forward Business Information.

He said, “The Chinese buy a third of the luxury products available in the world, but the circulation rate of three percent is much lower than the average of 25-30 percent in Western countries,” referring to the percentage of products that are resold later.

Trade secrets

Jang teaches the rules of luxury to his students. “The lining of any Chanel bag should be black and pink,” he says.

Trainees use a special UV light to verify the identity cards on bags belonging to the French luxury fashion group.

“Two letters will light up, that’s the secret,” says Gang, who learned the skill of valuing luxury products in Japan a decade ago.

He added that knowing which letters in the Chanel logo use a rectangle instead of a square “helps to reveal a third of the fakes on the market.”

His students come from a variety of backgrounds, including a former editor of a fashion magazine from Shanghai and a waiter at a bar looking for a fresh start after his business was hit by Covid-19.

“I realized that second-hand luxury bags could be sold at very good prices,” said stock market speculator Xu Jihao, 31.

For example, a Louis Vuitton “Neverfull” handbag purchased two years ago for nine thousand yuan can be sold on second-hand platforms, ie at a 20 percent discount, while a small Chanel Gabriel bag can be sold between 60 to 70 percent. From its original price. But the condition of the bag has a big impact on its value.

“You should pay special attention to scratches around the clasp,” says Gang, noting in particular those that may result from long nails.

It also indicates the need to pay attention to the seasons. For example, red bags sell out quickly during Chinese holiday periods, since it is the color of luck in local traditions.

Gang pointed out that his courses attracted people who were working in counterfeiting goods who wanted to develop their original skills, but with the transition to a job with a better reputation.

Electronic chips

In most cases, it takes only about ten seconds to determine if the product is real, he says, and some customers send photos of watches, sneakers and clothing for him to check online.

The verification of luxury products is expected to rely more on advanced technologies, with fashion collections introducing electronic chips to trace the origin.

Louis Vuitton announced in 2019 that it would launch a blockchain-based platform called Aura to register its products.

Microelectronic chips were inserted into women’s shoes by the Italian brand Salvatore Ferragamo, while Burberry tested the use of radio frequency identification technology in its products.

But Jang doesn’t seem to be concerned about his manual work, given that these technologies are still in their infancy.

“Any technology can be hacked,” he told France Press. “The market for identifying luxury products will remain, all there is is that he will have to adapt his methods.”