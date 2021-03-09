Konstantina Baker has been promoted to president and CEO of ProFed Credit Union in Fort Wayne, Ind. She succeeds Gregory Troutner, who recently retired after 32 years at the credit union and more than a decade as chief executive officer.

Konstantina Baker, president and CEO of ProFed Credit Union

Baker had been serving as president of the $575 million-asset institution since January 2020. For the 17 years prior to that, she was the credit union’s executive vice president, with direct responsibility for accounting, account management, deposit operations, fraud prevention, facilities, information technology, and marketing.

ProFed said in a release Tuesday that Baker began her career at the credit union in 1985 as a teller.

Baker also serves on the board of the Indiana Credit Union League, the Indiana Credit Union Foundation, and for the last 16 years she has served on the Northeastern Indiana Credit Union chapter board.

ProFed earned roughly $4.6 million last year, compared with $4.3 million in 2019, according to call report data from the National Credit Union Administration.