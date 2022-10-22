The Federal Consumer Protection Office (prophet) won a Class Action lawsuit against the airline inter jetwhere more than 7 thousand customers were affected by more than 144 million pesos.

Complaints were received during the years 2018 to 2020 for various reasons, such as flight cancellations, missed flights and connections, delays, among others.

victory for prophet was determined by the Ninth District Judge in Civil Matters in Mexico City, benefiting 7 thousand 317 consumers.

In addition to the above complaints against inter jetthere were also undue unilateral charges, change of itinerary without prior notice and refusal to provide the service.

“After exhausting all the procedural stages, on October 3, 2022, a final judgment was issued ordering the airline to pay damages to the consumers affected by the breach of the passenger air transport service provision contract. , plus 20% as a bonus on the cost of the ticket, as well as 9% of the legal interest on the amounts generated,” says an official statement.

The total amount claimed in the lawsuit is about $144 million 20 thousand 781.33 Mexican pesos.

Were you affected by Interjet between 2018 and 2022?

The judicial resolution establishes that those affected who did not adhere to the trial in the second stage in execution of the judgment of the Collective Action, can do so, presenting evidence of the damage suffered, within the period of October 24, 2022 until October 24 of 2023.

If you are interested in joining the class action, Profeco points out that you should contact the telephone number 55 5625 6700 extensions 11773, 11180 or 11123.