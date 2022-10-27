After the complaints received through social networks about the high prices in some of the terraces located in the Historic Center of Mexico City, the Head of Government Claudia Sheinbaum Pardoannounced that the Federal Consumer Protection Office (Profeco)will carry out investigations in the establishments.

At a press conference, the president of the capital indicated that she is already in contact with the head of the Historic Center Authority, Manuel Olopezaas well as Ricardo Sheffield from Profeco, to address the situation.

“Manuel Oropeza, who is responsible for the Historic Center, had already told me, so I asked him to get in touch and we spoke with Ricardo Sheffield so that he could get in touch with Profeco, who is the one who has to check that there are no abuses in the prices,” said Sheinbaum Pardo.

He also spoke about the revision in the indicated places, to whom he will make a call not to make excessive charges, since this situation could scare away the arrival of tourists.

“We are working with Profeco so that the revisions are made and that there is no abuse, and we make a call to all the commercial restaurants, from which much more tourism will arrive if we give good prices.”

Finally, he assured that they will not carry out closures immediately, without first reaching an agreement with the owners and avoiding the suspension of activities, which will only be carried out if these practices are repeated.

“We do not like to close down because the sector has suffered a lot from the pandemic, it is not about closing down, it is rather an appearance… if there is continuity in that, a suspension of activities will come,” concluded the capital president.