One of the favorite breakfast foods for families, however, it is important to know what are the flours with which these dishes are prepared can cause damage to your health, therefore, in view of this, the federal authorities carried out an analysis on the quality of these products.

For its part, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) reported that after a study, they failed almost 52 of the flours that we use every day and that we find within the convenience stores or supermarket. With this result, at least 30 pancake flours will be market recalls.

Among the reasons why they will recall the products are: less product than declared, do not meet labeling standardsof flours or packaging, their legends are misleading or have instructions in English.

Which flours did not pass the tests?

Flours that do not comply with the labeling:

Dinat- pancake flour, which has preparation instructions in English, not in Spanish, and does not have a nutritional declaration, so it must be relabeled.

pancake flour, which has preparation instructions in English, not in Spanish, and does not have a nutritional declaration, so it must be relabeled. dinat In its “low sugar” presentation it has that improper legend, because according to the standard it cannot be said that the flour has a low amount of sugar.

In its “low sugar” presentation it has that improper legend, because according to the standard it cannot be said that the flour has a low amount of sugar. Bob’s Red Mill does not comply with the labeling of the “gluten-free” and “homestyle” presentations

does not comply with the labeling of the “gluten-free” and “homestyle” presentations Tasty They do not have a nutritional declaration as required by the regulations.

Flours that do not report ingredient percentages:

Morama advertises that it contains rice, chickpea, amaranth and cinnamon but does not say how much of each.

Morama, in its presentation flour for hot cake with protein, does not say what percentage of coconut it contains.

Eat natural lemon-lime does not have butter but contains vegetable fat

Flours that declare less content than they declare:

Quaker had 49 grams less

Gamesa Select 33 grams less

Soon 32 grams less

Soon in premixed version 21 grams less

Traditional gamesa 21 grams less

Flours not recommended for children

Lucky Charms is going off the market.

True amaranth has sweeteners and therefore must bear the legend “not recommended for children”.

Flours with more fat and sugars than indicated:

Morama Keto with more fat than indicated.

San Blas with more fat than the label says.

With the highest amount of sugars are:

San Blas in four “traditional” presentations, “with fiber”, “gluten-free” and “with oats”

Soon in its two traditional and premixed versions

Morama with chocolate has no polygons of excess saturated fat

Ruf has 3 polygons, but it must have 4, it has excess saturated fat and it does not have an octagon

Flours with unverifiable statements:

Eat natural lemon-lime says they are “delicious,” “fluffy with superfood.”

Four skies with the legend “food for the soul”

Dinat says “the best start”

Clementine “free temptation”, “delicious, fluffy and guilt-free pancakes”

San Blas “made with love”

With this, the prophecy reported that now consumers will be able to analyze and choose products that they comply with what they promise and can better acquire the food they eat in their daily life and that they share with the little ones in the home.