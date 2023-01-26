The Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) and the Volkswagen Group have issued a recall for more than 12,000 Sea vehiclesnot because of the risk of failure of the airbag mechanism.

The vehicles affected are the models Toledo 2014 and 2015as well as the models Leon 2013 to 2015.

The possibility that, in the event of an accident and activation of the airbag on the driver’s side, filaments from the casing of the gas generator dislodge and cause injury to the occupants of the vehicle is the reason for this preventive measure.

The automaker assures that it has not received any incident report related to this failure, but has taken measures to avoid any contingency.

The review will be free for users and, if necessary, the airbag will be replaced.

Profeco has promised to remain attentive to compliance with this alert and to make its telephone numbers available for complaints or advice.

This is not the first massive review call made by Profeco, since last year, together with General Motors, Volkswagen and Tesla, they issued an alert for 20,767 vehicles due to different failures in seat belts and rear tire supports.

Seat, a Spanish automaker with a lot of history

SEAT is a Spanish automotive company based in Martorell, Spain. It was founded in 1950 by the National Institute of Industry (INI) with the aim of developing an automotive industry in Spain.

Over the years, the company has built a variety of automobiles, from small city cars to sedans and SUVs.

In 1986, the company was acquired by the Volkswagen Group. and became a group car brand.

In the 90’sthe Seat brand experienced tremendous growth in Europe, thanks to a series of new models, such as the Seat Ibiza and the Seat Toledo, which became best-sellers in the Spanish market.

In the early 2000s, the company continued to expand into the European market with the launch of new models such as the Seat Leon and the Seat Altea.

In recent years, the Seat brand has continued to evolve and adapt to automotive market trends, with the launch of hybrid and electric models, and a greater presence in international markets.