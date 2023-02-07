According to the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy), there are many Fake internet pages that pretend to be official sites for the sale of vehicles new or semi-new.

In order to detect them, it is necessary to review some elements that are on the same page, which will help you recognize a false and a true one, according to Profeco itself.

In addition, according to the companies affiliated with the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), on its page you can find the manufacturers, importers and official dealers.

How do fake pages work?

The AMIA has identified the ways in which criminals pose as a company to commit crimes.

They create internet sites without the authorization of the automotive companies.

They imitate the corporate image of authorized dealers with fake portals.

They use public company information such as names, logos, addresses, or images of company vehicles to pretend they are trustworthy sites.

They offer new or pre-owned vehicles at excessively low prices and outside the market price.

They involve the interested parties with quotes and negotiations to capture bank deposits and through electronic transfers to cover the supposed price of the vehicle.

After getting the money, they cut off all communication with the consumer.

They organize car auctions online offering the delivery of a vehicle in exchange for a deposit, advance or a cheap payment.

Read more:

Profeco tells you what ant spending is and how to avoid it

If you buy online, you have these days to request a full refund