The mayonnaise It is a cold, emulsified, creamy, white sauce that is prepared with vegetable oil, egg yolk, vinegar or lemon juice, and salt. It is a versatile seasoning that is commonly used in numerous recipes and dishes, including sandwiches, salads, burgers, dressings, dips, and more.

However, the mayonnaises found in supermarkets are often highly processed products that contain other ingredients such as sodium and preservatives. Therefore, the PROFECO has announced which mayonnaise is sold in Mexico, which contains less sodium.

ANDSodium is an essential mineral for the functioning of the human bodyhowever, when consumed in excess, it can lead to various health problems such as: high blood pressure, fluid retention, kidney disease, osteoporosis, gastrointestinal problems, among others.

It is important to note that sodium is essential for the body, but it is recommended to consume it in moderate amounts. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limit sodium intake to less than 2 grams per daywhich is equivalent to approximately 5 grams of salt.

PROFECO analyzed three brands of mayonnaise: Heinz, La Costeña and McCormick and found that of these three, the Heinz brand has less sodium.

According to the Attorney General’s results, Heinz mayonnaise has 90 micrograms (mg) per 15 grams (g).; meanwhile, La Costeña contains 115 mg/15 g and McCormick has 92 mg/ 15g.

This information was published in the 533 edition of the Consumer Magazine that you can consult in this like.

How to reduce sodium intake

exist simple strategies that can help people reduce their sodium intake and improve their health.

One of the main recommendations is to carefully read food labels. Many processed and canned products contain high amounts of sodium, so it’s important to opt for those that are low in sodium or have no added salt.

Also, cooking at home gives you more control over the ingredients used. Spices, fresh herbs, and salt-free seasonings can be used to season dishes, rather than relying solely on salt.

Limiting the consumption of processed foods is another key step. Sausages, canned goods, fast foods and snacks are usually high in sodium, so it is recommended to reduce your intake and opt for fresh and natural options.

Increasing the amount of fresh fruits, vegetables and legumes in the diet is also essential, since these foods are naturally low in sodium and provide essential nutrients.

Also, it’s important to note that condiments and sauces can be a hidden source of sodium. Reading labels and choosing low-sodium versions, or even making them at home, can make a difference in your total sodium intake.