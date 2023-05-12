The Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) carried out a study on the most consumed soft drinks in Mexico, since our country is one of the most consumed in the world.

This is because obesity is a public health problem that is frequently linked to the consumption of flavored beverages, such as soft drinks, due to their sugar content.

In 2020, the New Frontal Labeling of packaged beverages and foods was implemented, so it is important to know if there have been changes in the composition of soft drinks, such as: How many sugars do they contain? Do they add non-caloric sweeteners? And do they contain caffeine?

Reviewing these features, they found that various brands of soda do not meet the requirementsSo they put your health at risk.

For example, the brands Barrilitos, Sangría Señorial (plastic and can) and Chaparritas presume to comply with NOM 218 and do not prove it.

This standard is for flavored non-alcoholic beverages, their frozen products, concentrated products to prepare them, and drinks added with caffeine, whose products must comply with the specifications and sanitary provisions.

Profeco also pointed to yet another, the Sidral Aga, which claims to have “20% apple juice” when in fact it only contains 1%.

Despite being presented as a “fruit soft drink”, the Ameyal brand lies because its product does not contain fruit, something that is considered a hoax.

Four more brands present different legends and none of them prove it, such as Free Life, which is not “100% natural” as it claims; Kas Orange, also does not offer an “intense fizzy citrus flavor”; Jarritos has no way of checking “how good they are” according to their legend; or Schwepps that also cannot prove to be a “refreshing drink with extracts with sugar and sweetener”.

Even some more do not have the net content they indicate, such as Ameyal, Jumex Naranja Frutzzo and Zing.

Two others have high fructose corn syrup and do not declare it on their label, such as Barrilitos and Sangría Señorial.

Finally, two more brands do not even comply with having information in Spanish, such as La Croix and Sisi, which do not declare the amount of sweetener they add.