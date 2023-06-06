The magazine of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (prophecy) of this June released some tips on circular economy to know what to do with your electronic devices that no longer work.

This system helps to take advantage of resources in search of limiting the generation of waste and taking advantage of its resources.

To extend the life cycle of these products, Profeco gives the following recommendations:

Consume wisely, reduce excessive consumption and purchase only the essentials.

Reuse and repair devices that are not entirely disposable and can extend their useful life.

Reuse the materials from your devices for other purposes for which they were created.

Prefer refurbished or remanufactured electronic devices.

Recycle with companies dedicated to handling these devices.

On this last point, the Attorney General’s Office has four recommendations to know where to go to recycle your electronic devices.

Anatel Green Program (National Telecommunications Association): It has collection centers throughout the country to recycle mobile devices and batteries from the main cell phone companies.

Recycling: It is a program that promotes the correct management, separation and recycling of electronic and electrical waste, carried out by the Ministry of the Environment of Mexico City. They receive everything from SIM cards to refrigerators.

Move around the World and Recycle: It is a recycling program that ensures the collection and recycling of cell phones and electronic devices, the collection is at home.

Apple and Samsung: They have exchange systems where bonuses, coupons or bonuses are granted to buy a new device in exchange for the old one, to be recycled or reconditioned. You must meet the requirements that are requested.