In a move that marks a milestone in the regulation of online advertising, the Federal Consumer Attorney (prophecy) in Mexico has presented an innovative guide that addresses transparency in influencer posts. This measure is intended to provide consumers with greater clarity regarding posts that include paid advertising content, while setting standards for digital content creators.

The Advertising Guide for Influencers, available online for viewing, marks an important step in ensuring that influencer posts don’t disguise paid advertising amongst their regular content. In the guide, advertising is defined as “all information about goods, products or services that is disseminated by any means, including digital platforms and social networks.”

While the guide doesn’t go into specific detail about who qualifies as an influencer, it does set out clear guidelines for how paid advertising should be presented on social media and digital platforms. To achieve the desired transparency, the guide requires advertising posts to include hashtags like #Paid Advertising, #Advertising either #Hosted by. These markers will help consumers clearly distinguish when a post is part of an ad campaign.

It is clear that this guide still has some details to polish and refine, but its introduction marks significant progress towards regulation and transparency in online advertising. The influencer industry has grown exponentially in recent years, and this guide seeks to address the challenges that arise when the line between authentic content and paid advertising becomes blurred.

This step forward prophecy demonstrates a commitment to protecting consumer rights and promoting ethical advertising practices. As the digital world continues to evolve, it is essential that regulations also adapt to ensure a transparent and honest experience for consumers online.

Although there is still a way to go in terms of regulation and enforcement, the Advertising Guide for Influencers lays the groundwork for a broader and much-needed dialogue about the relationship between influencers and online advertising. Without a doubt, this is the beginning of a process that could have a lasting impact on the way digital content creators interact with their followers and the advertising industry as a whole.

Via: xataka

Editor’s note: This is going to get rough when it comes to defining who is an influencer and who is not, also sure that those who earn the most are going to look for small errors and ambiguities to get away with it.