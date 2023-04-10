Mexico.- The Federal Consumer Attorney (prophecy), recognized for issuing alerts on the quality of products, has carried out a comprehensive analysis of televisions to determine which are the best value for money, complying with the established official regulations.

In his most recent evaluation published in the Consumer Magazine, Profeco analyzed up to 20 television modelsincluding well-known brands such as sony and panasonicwhich are known for marketing high-quality home appliances.

Image quality, color, audio and contrast, among other attributes, were evaluated by Profeco in its detailed analysis. Here are the results for the 43-inch and 49-inch models. Sony and Panasonic brands in the Full HD and 4K display categories.

In the category of 43-inch Full HD displays, the Profeco determined a tie between the model Sony KDL-43W660G and Panasonic TC-43FS510X, calling them both “good”. Both models included an Ethernet port, AV input and an external power supply in the case of Sony.

In the category of 4K TVswhich offer four times more pixels than Full HD, the prophecy tested several models, but only one from Sony stood out. Sony’s 43-inch XBR 43X800H model was rated “very good,” especially in terms of audio and color. Plus, it features popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, as well as a remote control with voice recognition via a built-in microphone.

On the other hand, Sony’s 49-inch XBR-49X800H model earned a “good” rating from Profeco, due to its black level and contrast being sufficiently rated. Like the 43-inch model, this Sony TV also features a remote control with a built-in microphone.

In the 4K TV category of Panasonicthe TC-50GX500X and TC-55GX500X models were rated “excellent” by the prophecy. These models stood out for their contrast, black level, and color, obtaining a good rating in the audio and uniformity category. In addition, the second model has a detachable power cord.

Profeco offers some important recommendations to consumers before purchasing a television. It is crucial to evaluate all the attributes of the television and determine if they will be used according to the needs of the user. In addition, it must be verified that the television includes all the necessary accessories, such as the power cord, the remote control, the instructions and the guarantee policy at the time of purchase.