Did you know that a charger that is not suitable for your cell phone can damage it due to its voltage? Federal Consumer Attorney (Profeco) has carried out an exhaustive study to find out the quality of cell phone chargers on the market.

There are several types of chargers; however, they can be classified as:

Standard charging: They have an output power of no more than 10 Watts, since they are used for low- or medium-low-range smartphones.

Fast charging: They supply a power of 15 Watts or more, suitable for high-end smartphones (those with the highest performance and features)

This study of Profeco analyzed 18 models from 12 different brands of chargersdivided into categories according to the indicated current output.

During this analysis, a total of 10 tests were applied to each of the models examined, mostly focused on the security provided by these devices.

Between the mechanical safety tests the detachment of the blades, drop and compression were evaluated. In addition, electrical safety tests were carried out, including input current, electric shock, maximum heating, and output short circuit.

What are the best chargers?

After all these tests, the top three chargers with the highest rating for quality and safety were el MB-917438 from Mobi Free, Steren ELI-705 and Pure Gear (Model 08501SCP).

The prophecy recommends consumers look for these brands and models to ensure safe, quality charging for their mobile devices.

This study demonstrates the importance of choosing high quality and safety chargers to avoid possible accidents or damage to mobile devices.