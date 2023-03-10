Mexico.- It is well known that one of the favorite presentations of consumers in Mexico are fruits in syrupIt is for this reason that the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco) submitted some of the brands sold in the national market to laboratory analysis in order to determine whether or not there are irregularities in them.

Despite the fact that fresh fruits are part of a healthy diet, some canning companies have chosen to sell them in presentations that may not be so healthy due to the process they undergo to give them more flavor while preserving them. Thus, in the Mexican market we can find dehydrated, canned or syrup fruits. They are mainly sold peaches and pineapple in this latest presentation.

It is thus that the processes that the companies submit to the fruits to be able to present them as fruits in syrup cause the sugar of the product to increase and, at the same time, vary from one presentation to another, resulting in not being as healthy as their 100% natural versions.

That is why, in addition to calling on Mexican consumers to review the technical data sheets of the fruits in syrup before buying them and taking them home, the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office decided to submit these products to laboratory analysis. The results of these were published in the Consumer Magazine.

In this sense, the Mexican dependency submitted to studies a total of 28 presentations of fruits in syrup that can be found in different establishments in Mexico.

As detailed by Profeco, presentations of fruits in syrup were submitted to “water content”, “carbohydrates”, “protein”, “sugars”, “added sugars”, “energy content”, “net content” and “drained mass” tests.

The brands of fruit in syrup that were analyzed are the following:

Clement Jacques

From the Mount

Foncardè GOURMET

GOLDEN HILLS

great value

the coastal

Member’s Mark

Nava del Rey Artisan food

gold from spain

Select BRAND

VALLEY FOODS

corina

Santa Monica

SPRINGFIELD.

Thus, after analyzing the different presentations of fruits in syrup in its laboratory, Profeco concluded that the products of fruits in syrup that mislead consumers are the “sliced ​​mango in syrup” from La Costeña has up to 19.9% ​​less drained mass than declaredand Del Monte Quality’s “pineapple slices in syrup” as they were found to contain 3.4% less than what is declared on the package.

For its part, it should be noted that all the products in syrup analyzed by the agency have excess sugar, although the presentations of “sliced ​​peaches in syrup” from La Costeña and “mango slices in syrup” from Great Value were the two presentations with more total sugars.