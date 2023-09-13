In a recent decision, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) has issued an order to remove several sound equipment from the prestigious brand from the market Bose.

While this news has caused some commotion in the technology world, the lack of clarity regarding the affected models has left consumers in a state of uncertainty.

Profeco has argued that these Bose sound systems may fail under certain stress conditions, such as cracks, twisting or bending in the electrical panel.

These extreme situations can lead to electrical components located inside the device modules failing, which could result in poor performance or more serious situations, even endangering the user.

Profeco’s decision implies that affected consumers have two options. First, they can request a recall, which means that Bose will have to recall the defective equipment and replace the C778 and C779 capacitors with updated capacitors that incorporate the “fail open” feature. This seeks to prevent future failures and guarantee the safety of users.

However, due to the age of some of these products, Profeco has also offered a second option for consumers.

Those who prefer not to repair their Bose sound equipment can choose to return the affected product and receive an attractive 40% discount on the purchase of a new Bose product identified as a Soundbar.

This device represents the latest option in home theater technology and is a great option for those who want to enhance their listening experience.

Profeco has taken decisive steps to address safety concerns related to certain Bose audio equipment.

If you own a device from this brand, we recommend checking if your model is affected and carefully considering the options provided by Profeco.

Your safety and satisfaction as a consumer are of utmost importance, and this measure seeks to ensure both aspects in the era of high-quality audio technology.