A couple of weeks ago, quite strange news was reported in Mexico, given that some cell phone brands such as Samsung They began to send somewhat threatening messages to the owners of some equipment acquired on the gray market even though it was not really illegal. That was because the devices had their days numbered due to a massive blockade that would take place.

This has not seemed to the entity that protects the consumer of products in Mexico, Profeco, so they have contacted the manufacturing companies to stop these actions before thousands of users in the country are affected by this fact. As mentioned in their statement on Twitter, these types of measures should not exist, since at the end of the day many of the devices are original, they were just purchased from other distributors who did not necessarily undergo equipment theft.

⚠️#Release He @IFT_MX and #PROFECO We call for the immediate suspension of the blocking of cell phones that affects the #ConsumerRights. We reaffirm our commitment to work in a coordinated manner in favor of users and consumers. Consult 👉🏼… pic.twitter.com/WE903oCAIv — Profeco (@Profeco) October 19, 2023

In the event that the user has been unfairly suspended from the team, he or she can contact the Profeco to have a type of interaction through email, and thus they intercede with the corresponding company to carry out the unlocking of the cell phone. This applies to all companies in force in the country, so the customer can report as soon as these types of measures are taken against them, especially if they have paid a legal price for the phone.

In fact, after the corresponding statements were issued, companies such as Samsung and Motorola have removed these blocks. This implies that the public is free to choose whether to buy cell phones on the gray market or through another somewhat more legal method.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: Although buying from the gray market is not entirely correct, people are not obtaining the equipment illegally either. So removing these blocks is fair, at the end of the day they have spent money for these devices.