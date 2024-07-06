The Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) listed driving schools in Jalisco and issued recommendations for choosing the most suitable one.

The driving school Alpha & Omega has two options for standard or automatic learning, the first has a five-hour practice package and is taught in two or three days with cost of 2 thousand 200 pesos .

While the automatic park consists of 7.5 hours of practice spread over four days (1.5 per class), at a cost of 2,800, website https://www.escuelasdemanejovertiz.com/.

The driving school Vertiz.VIP offers a one-week basic course that includes vehicle insurance, to learn how to Standard handling costs 3,500 and automatic 3,700 .

For its part, the Sol driving school offers a 10-hour course, five theoretical and five practical, the cost is 3,600 for a standard vehicle and 3,800 for an automatic vehicle. https://www.escuelademanejodelsol.com/

Finally, the Profeco He noted that the ConduSe school offers:

8 hour basic course

4 classes of 2 hours.

Standard or automatic car.

Learning vehicle control.

Parked.

Traffic management.

Home service to practice the routes that the client will drive.

Online theoretical orientation guide.

The cost in ConduSe is 3 thousand 339 for both methods. https://conduse.mx/

Profeco issues recommendations for choosing a driving school

– Compare prices.- At least three schools so you can choose the one that best suits your budget and needs.

– Check that the school is registered with the state transport agency.

– Check that the school vehicle is insured and that it has insurance coverage. This way, if an accident occurs while driving that causes damage to third parties’ property, bodily injury, or even death, you will be protected.

– Know the course content.- Some schools teach the basic principles of driving, while others may include topics such as mechanical knowledge, preventive driving, among others.

– Consider the number of classes the school offers. – Evaluate whether they will be enough or if you might require more practice.

– Ask if there are any class make-up sessions.- And know what to do in case you can’t take one.

– Keep your driver’s license or permit valid. – In the event of an accident during class, this document may be required by the insurance company.