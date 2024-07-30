The Federal Consumer Protection Agency in Mexico has just revived an action against Sony Mexico to protect consumers. This follows a scandal due to an unfulfilled promotion at the time of the PlayStation 5 launch back in 2020.

At the time, Sony launched a promotion for the new PlayStation 5. This indicated that by making your pre-sale you would receive a 30% discount on the final cost. Obviously many consumers wanted to take advantage of the offer, but Sony decided to cancel pre-sales without prior notice. Obviously, so as not to apply the discount to users.

For years, those affected asked Profeco for help in search of justice. Now, almost four years later, they are finally taking action and are inviting all those affected to join them. In this way, they will take collective action to force the company to comply with what it offered in that promotion.

Source: Sony.

For the moment Profeco has not announced a date on which it will initiate actions against PlayStation.If you were one of those affected, you can now find a link on their social networks that will take you to what you need to join. Were you one of those who wanted to take advantage of this promotion and were deceived by Sony?

How can you join Profeco to go against PlayStation?

The first thing you need to do to join the class action against PlayStation is to go to the Profeco website. There you will find a couple of documents that you need to fill out. One has to do with your consent to participate and the other asks for your personal information to be in touch and add you to the action.

The next thing you need is a document stating how you were a victim of the offer that was not fulfilled. In addition to this, you must add proof that you wanted to take advantage of the promotion, such as confirmation or cancellation emails, invoices, bank transfers made to the company, among others. This way you can be part of this search for justice.

