In November 2020, just a few days after the launch of the PlayStation 5 In Mexico, Sony, by mistake, published an offer to get this console with a 30% discount, something that many took advantage of. However, the company eliminated all these pre-orders after realizing its mistake. This gave rise to a class action lawsuit by PROFECO in 2021. Now, three years after this event, the legal process is still underwayand the government agency has asked all those affected to be part of this action.

Through its official Twitter account, PROFECO shared a message making it clear that, although three years have passed since its original announcement, The class action lawsuit against Sony for eliminating hundreds of PS5 pre-orders with a 30% discount is still active, and hopes that the affected public will join. This is what was said about it:

“If you were affected by the supplier SONY of Mexico on November 1, 2020 due to the cancellation of the purchase of its new PlayStation 5 console on its page https://store.sony.com.mx, we invite you to adhere to the # Collective Action against him.”

If you were one of those affected, and wish to join this collective action, you need to have an express consent form, a personal data form, a report of factsand the documents that serve as proof of purchase.

For the express consent form, you must fill out with a blue ink pen the template form that PROFECO has already prepared, and share information such as your CURP, identification number and handwritten or electronic signature. For its part, The personal data format also has a template document that you can download directly here.

Likewise, the fact reporting document is a free text in which the manner, time and place in which the events occurred must be indicated. Finally, You must present documents that prove the consumption relationship, such as tickets, vouchers, account statements, transfers, etc.

All documents can be presented physically at the Consumer Defense Offices with three simple copies. However, it is also possible to send the documents to [email protected], as well as to the official collective actions portal. Considering that this legal process began three years ago, It is very likely that it will still take some time before having a clear result.. We can only wait. On related topics, will the PS5 drop in price? Likewise, the PS5 will not have first party releases in 2024.

Editor's Note:

You have to respect the prices. Multiple companies have made similar mistakes, and while most respect this, others, like Sony, decide to cancel orders, and this is where PROFECO must come into shape. However, it has taken a long time for us to see a clear result.

Via: PROFESSION