Through a press release, the head of the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), Ricardo Sheffieldurged the population to join the collective action against iron palacefor the reason of non-compliance with the clients to the cancel offers and purchases without consentas well as the lack of delivery of products that were paid for.

“If you were affected by El Palacio de Hierro in case of non-compliance with offers, cancellation of purchases without your consent or if they did not deliver the products you paid for, join the collective action against them!!”, he added Sheffield in your post.

The official added an image where he adds the reason for the action against luxury storeand what are the cases that can be added to the collective action to ask the company to respond to its facts.

The publication shows that the invitation is extended to people who have been affected by the cancellation of purchases made unilaterally or at non-delivery of the products during the years 2021, 2022 and 2023, Who can join the movement and must present the following documentation.

Express consent form

Report of facts. Free writing signed by the affected consumer, in which I indicated the way, time and place in which the affectation occurred.

Additional format of Personal Data

Documents proving the consumer relationship. Invoice, Contracts, deposits, emails, purchase confirmations, unilateral purchase cancellations, account statements, and among others.

It is important to add that the prophecy makes available the formats that consumers who want to join the collective action must submit, through the link https://acolectivas.profeco.gob.mx/you will be able to download and fill them out to join the movement.

It also indicates that, if you have any questions, you can contact the 55-5625-6700 line, extensions, 11292, 11357 or 11176Monday through Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or by email: [email protected].