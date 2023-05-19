The Federal Consumer Attorney (PROFECO) invites citizens to consume beans in this season for its benefits.

The beans contain B vitamins, folic acid, proteincarbohydrates, antioxidants and omega 3.

They are a rich source of minerals such as calcium, iron, magnesium, phosphorus and zinc, providing a low glycemic index and little fat.

Besides, stimulates the proper functioning of the digestive system and maintains the health of the nervous system.

For all these properties, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development ensures that the beans are ideal for a healthy and balanced diet Mexicans, who consume more than a million tons each year.

In Mexico there are 70 bean species out of 150 existing, the main producer in the country is Zacatecas with 35 percent, followed by Sinaloa with 12 percent and Durango with 10%.

