Last weekend there were some controversies in the City of Mexicogiven that the concert of Bad Bunnywhich had an alleged cloning of tickets, which is why many people were left without entering the Aztec stadium. And that has led to the ticket company, ticket masterhave problems with Federal Consumer Attorney.

Ricardo Sheffieldholder of the prophecy reported today that the ticketing company sold double tickets for said event, which is why 2,000 people were left without access to the venue. That means, that accesses were oversold, so they have set to work to carry out an in-depth investigation.

It is mentioned that the corporate entity could receive a fine that could be up to 10% of its sales last year, and that is not only for the part of Bad Bunnybut because the complaints have accumulated for months.

This commented on it:

We had detected 90, 100, 120 duplicate tickets. In those cases, it may be credible that people can clone them and resell them through alternate channels, but with Bad Bunny it was something else. Clearly Ticketmaster knew what and how the problem was, it was an internal problem of theirs. They have to respond to consumers, reimbursing 100% of what they paid plus 20% compensation and we have been attentive since Friday, establishing communication with those affected and setting up an administrative operation and finally, if necessary, also court to return that money plus compensation to almost 2,000 consumers, consumers who were affected.

For now, 2,000 tickets have been detected, but it is possible that it is more. Therefore, the corresponding reimbursement will be sought, and of course, the million-dollar fine for the company.

Editor’s note: Another of the massive events was that of Corona Capital, but luckily they announced the sold out, and from that moment they were not released anymore because there was no longer access. With Bad Bunny, exhaustion had already been confirmed, but later, in a mysterious way, they released more tickets.