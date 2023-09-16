He toilet paper It is one of the most used items and needs of families, because in the American continent and in some other parts of the world, this item is vital for the everyday use for daily lifeso it is important to know the best use of this product.

One of the most common uses of this product is to do it to clean your nose; However, according to a quality study, the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (Profeco) urged the population to avoid use for this purpose.

“Wiping your nose with toilet paper is not a recommended practice.”cites the quality study carried out by Profeco. And he adds that to achieve their consistency these products use ingredients that can harm health.

“This type of product releases dust that, when breathed, can lodge in the lungs”. According to experts, they recommend using disposable or cloth tissues to blow your nosebecause they are already designed for this purpose.

Texture and moisture These are the problems that come with cleaning your nose with these products.

Other problems that users who choose to use toilet paper for wiping your nose instead of tissuesaccording to him manufacturer Supply Timeare the characteristics with which it is manufactured.

-Texture: Toilet paper has a thicker texture than a disposable tissue, which can irritate the skin.

Profeco does not recommend using toilet paper to clean the nose

-Humidity: Toilet paper is made to dissolve when exposed to moisture, meaning it could break more easily if used to blow your nose.

Where does toilet paper go, in the bin or in the toilet?

Likewise, one of the main doubts that consumers have raised is knowing how we can properly dispose of toilet paper. For hygiene reasons, it is better to do it inside the toilet bowl, however, it is important to know the time in which it is done. dissolves the paperbecause if it takes a long time to dissolve, it can clog the drain, pointed out the Profeco in that same study.

For its part, the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) agreed that this practice represents a health problem.

”The chain of infection grows every time flies hover over dirty papers. Through flight, they carry the germs to the food,” said Dr. Sergio Palacios, researcher at the UNAM.

Profeco does not recommend using toilet paper to clean the nose

According to UNAM monthly publication, “A Look at Science”, this practice of throwing paper in the bathroom was promoted at the time when there were septic tanks in Mexico. However, with the drainage system the way of disposal changed.