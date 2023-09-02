The Federal Consumer Attorney (prophecy) from Mexico has launched a “Guide for Influencers“, with the aim of clarifying the rules and regulations related to advertising created by influential people on social networks. This initiative has raised questions about who are considered influencers and how their advertising content will be regulated.

In response to these questions, the prophecy has pointed out that the guide does not offer an explicit definition of the term “influencers“Since it is not present in the Real academy of the Spanish language nor in the current regulations of the country. However, he refers to them as people who have the ability to influence others, mainly through social networks.

The guide was conceived as a reference point for all people who create content on digital platforms or social networks and who provide information or recommendations about goods, products or services. Although they are colloquially known as “influencers“, the prophecy emphasizes that influence does not necessarily depend on the number of followers, but on the ability they have to influence the consumption decision of their community.

The prophecy establishes that, according to Federal Law for Protection of the Consumer, all information or advertising related to goods, products or services must be truthful, verifiable, clear and free of elements that could lead to error or confusion. Therefore, influencers and content creators need to be transparent about the nature of their advertising, whether it is paid or not.

One of the highlights of the Guide for Influencers It is the recommendation to use hashtags like #Paid Advertising, #Advertising either #Hosted by in paid posts. Although the guide does not resolve all the uncertainties related to the regulation of influencer advertising, it represents a step in the right direction towards greater clarity and accountability in this area.

The prophecy recognizes the importance of ensuring that information and recommendations from influencers are transparent and not misleading to consumers. This guide seeks to protect consumer rights and promote ethical advertising practices in the age of social media.

Via: xataka